Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime reveals July 2025 release date and more

Sunday, June 1, 2025 saw the official website for the original television Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime series reveal its release date of Tuesday, July 1, 2025. This information was revealed via the series’ main promotional video, which also revealed the anime’s opening and ending theme songs and previewed the former.

In addition, the Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime revealed additional cast members and a new key visual alongside the above information. The series is an original television anime from Cygames, best known as the creator of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby multimedia franchise.

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime casts the voice of Fruits Basket’s Tohru Honda, others

As mentioned above, the original television Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime is officially confirmed for a premiere in Japan on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The series will air on the Tokyo MX channel, as well as the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai streaming services, at 11:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will then air on Kansai TV, CBC TV, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, and BS NTV at later dates and times.

The anime’s new cast members include Manaka Iwami as Cthulu (she also voices Mayu Mayusaka), Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hastur, Katsuyuki Konishi as Ghatanothoa, and Ayasa Ito as Gua. Their most recognizable roles are likely as Fruits Basket’s Tohru Honda, Fruits Basket’s Hatori Sohma, Gurren Lagann’s Kamina, and BanG Dream!’s Arissa Ichigaya, respectively. The voice actors for Zhar and Lloigor have yet to be revealed as of this writing. The anime stars:

Manaka Iwami as Mayu Mayusaka

Nana Hasumi as Kanna Kagurazaka

Riho Sugiyama as Miko Kurono

Reiji Kawashima as Eita

Atsushi Tamaru as Seishirō Sano

Hazuki Ogino as Tsugumi Tsukasa

Taichi Ichikawa as NAO-KICHI

Kyōhei Natsume as Hiroshi Takashiro

Hiroki Yasumoto as Game Master

Sayumi Watabe as Kei Amakusa

The Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime’s opening theme song is titled “Kakusho-ron,” or “Theory of Confirmation,” and is performed by VTuber Ryushen. The ending theme song is titled “PANDORA feat. Noa (from Colorful Peach)” and is performed by Vell.

TOKYO JASHIN Academy is credited for the original work. Masato Matsune is directing the series at Studio Gokumi. Makoto Uezu is credited for the original story and is in charge of the series scripts. Jiro Suzuki is the original character designer, with Evan Call composing the anime’s music.

The Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime focuses on Miko Kurono, also known as the titular “Necronomico.” She starts her dream job as a live streamer following her high school graduation, and spends her days with childhood friend Mayu Mayusaka and rival Kanna Kagurazaka. One day, the trio receives an offer to try a new virtual reality game which promises to change their lives.

