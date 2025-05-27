My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other local television networks. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Captain Celebrity make his way to Japan. After several scandals in America, he wished to continue his habits in Japan. While Koichi did not like him, the general public liked him. Later, Makoto blackmailed Captain Celebrity into leaving his scandalous days behind.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 release date and time

Kazuho Haneyama as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 is slated to be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, the different time zones and simulcast schedules might see the anime episode release the next day in some regions.

The next episode will be titled "Mum Descends."

The ninth episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Monday June 2 Eastern Daylight Time 1 am Monday June 2 British Summer Time 3 pm Monday June 2 Central European Summer Time

4 pm Monday June 2 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday June 2 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Monday June 2 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Monday June 2 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday June 2

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9?

Makoto Tsukauchi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 will first air on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV. Soon after, the anime episode will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV. In Japan, viewers can stream the anime on Netflix, HULU, Disney+, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, Lemino, Anime Times, and others.

For international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 recap

Captain Celebrity as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8, titled Major, saw America's No. 1 Hero, Captain Celebrity, make his way to Japan. While others loved him, Koichi detested his attitude.

This attitude was properly portrayed later in the episode as Captain Celebrity refused to help anyone until he got the official request for the same. However, whenever he would make a public appearance, he would make sure to portray himself as a good hero.

The anime later revealed that Makoto Tsukauchi was one of Captain Celebrity's cheerleaders. She used this opportunity to get close to the hero and blackmail him into acting like a proper hero.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9?

Shouko Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9, titled Mum Descends, will focus on Koichi Haimawari's mother, Shouko Haimawari.

As revealed in the previous episode, Koichi had lied to his mother that he had a charming girlfriend. While not having a girlfriend would have been fine, his mother hated lies. Therefore, if she were to find out that he had lied to her, she could drag him back to the countryside.

Moreover, as predicted, Shouko Haimawari's first request was to meet Koichi's girlfriend. Fortunately, as hinted at by the episode preview, Kazuho Haneyama might play that role.

