Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 will be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Fighter D and other Green Battalion members help the Red Battalion in clearing up the kaiju that appeared at the zoo. This incident saw Usukubo leave the Green Battalion and later reveal herself as a Monster Protection Society member. Meanwhile, Fighter D stabbed Sousei Akabane, only to see him later make a Sunday Showdown appearance without a scratch.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 will be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode may be released the next day in some regions due to different simulcast schedules and time zones.

The upcoming episode will be titled Come and Join the Monsters.

The eighth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Sunday June 1 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday June 1 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday June 1 Central European Summer Time

04:30 pm Sunday June 1 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday June 1 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday June 1 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday June 1 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday June 2

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 will be broadcast in Japan on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations. The anime will later air on T-X and BS11.

The anime will also be available to watch online locally on Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Lemino, Hulu, d-anime Store, and other platforms.

Meanwhile, for anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 will be available to stream on Disney+. The anime will also be available to watch online on Hulu in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 recap

Yakushi Usukubo seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7, titled We Are the Monster Protection Society, saw the Green Battalion assisting the Red Battalion clean up the mess at the zoo. During this, Usukubo abandoned her post to later reveal herself as a member of the Monster Protection Society. Meanwhile, Fighter D stabbed Akabane, only to later see him make a television appearance.

The anime then gave fans a hint about Yumeko Suzukiri's relationship with the Yellow Keeper. He knew about her mission but chose not to stop her. The anime episode also introduced fans to the other members of the Monster Protection Society, namely Juji Sazan, Kaede Ukyo, Inko Tachibana, Kiisu, Runa, Fighter XX, Daisuke Dadai, and Yakushi Usukubo.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8?

Angel Usukubo seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8, titled Come and Join the Monsters, will likely see Fighter D and Kanon Hisui join Angel Usukubo and go to the Monster Protection Society's base. While Usukubo only wanted to recruit Fighter D, she did not mind Kanon Hisui joining them.

In addition, the upcoming episode could reveal Sousei Akabane's secret. While Fighter D stabbed him in the chest, he showed no signs of injury.

