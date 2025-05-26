  • home icon
  Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more



By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 26, 2025 21:30 GMT

Yumeko Suzukiri as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 will be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Fighter D and other Green Battalion members help the Red Battalion in clearing up the kaiju that appeared at the zoo. This incident saw Usukubo leave the Green Battalion and later reveal herself as a Monster Protection Society member. Meanwhile, Fighter D stabbed Sousei Akabane, only to see him later make a Sunday Showdown appearance without a scratch.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 will be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode may be released the next day in some regions due to different simulcast schedules and time zones.

The upcoming episode will be titled Come and Join the Monsters.

The eighth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:30 amSundayJune 1
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSundayJune 1
British Summer Time03:30 pmSundayJune 1
Central European Summer Time
04:30 pmSundayJune 1
Indian Standard Time08:00 pmSundayJune 1
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSundayJune 1
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSundayJune 1
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amMondayJune 2
Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8?

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 will be broadcast in Japan on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations. The anime will later air on T-X and BS11.

The anime will also be available to watch online locally on Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Lemino, Hulu, d-anime Store, and other platforms.

Meanwhile, for anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 will be available to stream on Disney+. The anime will also be available to watch online on Hulu in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7 recap

Yakushi Usukubo seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Yakushi Usukubo seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 7, titled We Are the Monster Protection Society, saw the Green Battalion assisting the Red Battalion clean up the mess at the zoo. During this, Usukubo abandoned her post to later reveal herself as a member of the Monster Protection Society. Meanwhile, Fighter D stabbed Akabane, only to later see him make a television appearance.

The anime then gave fans a hint about Yumeko Suzukiri's relationship with the Yellow Keeper. He knew about her mission but chose not to stop her. The anime episode also introduced fans to the other members of the Monster Protection Society, namely Juji Sazan, Kaede Ukyo, Inko Tachibana, Kiisu, Runa, Fighter XX, Daisuke Dadai, and Yakushi Usukubo.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8?

Angel Usukubo seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)
Angel Usukubo seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8, titled Come and Join the Monsters, will likely see Fighter D and Kanon Hisui join Angel Usukubo and go to the Monster Protection Society's base. While Usukubo only wanted to recruit Fighter D, she did not mind Kanon Hisui joining them.

In addition, the upcoming episode could reveal Sousei Akabane's secret. While Fighter D stabbed him in the chest, he showed no signs of injury.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

