Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 23, 2025 15:16 GMT
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 - Release date and time, where to read, and more
Jura and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 will be released on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering V Jump magazine's monthly release schedule, the series's next chapter will be released next month. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga can be read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.

The previous manga chapter saw Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind. Surprisingly, he wasn't interested in collecting Ryu and Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulbs and solely focused on eliminating Boruto. While Boruto had a tough time fighting the Divine Tree, he succeeded in landing a Rasengan Uzuhiko on Jura. Unfortunately, Jura found out how he could neutralize it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 release date and time

Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 will be released on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amThursdayJune 19
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amThursdayJune 19
British Summer Time04:00 pmThursdayJune 19
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmThursdayJune 19
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmThursdayJune 19
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmThursdayJune 19
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amFridayJune 20
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amFridayJune 20
Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23?

Eida and Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Eida and Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 can be read on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. This is because the manga's first three and latest three chapters are available to read for free on all platforms. The remaining chapters require fans to purchase a premium membership.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, the chapters other than the first three and the latest three are limited to just one view unless fans purchase the premium membership.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 recap

Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22, titled Jura, saw Divine Tree Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind. Surprisingly, he wasn't interested in collecting Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb and went after Boruto. Around the same time, Matsuri's remains turned into her Thorn Soul Bulb. While Boruto started preparing to fight the Divine Tree, he asked Konohamaru to get away.

Moments later, Jura arrived at Boruto's location, initiating a fight. While Eida thought Boruto was holding his own, Koji was certain he was done for. Amidst this battle, Jura trapped Boruto and got hold of his katana. In response, Boruto broke out of Jura's trap and hit him with a Rasengan Uzuhiko. Unfortunately, Jura figured out the jutsu and nullified it.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23?

Jura and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)
Jura and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 will likely see the battle between Boruto and Jura resume. While Boruto believed that his Rasengan Uzuhiko could annihilate the Divine Tree, Jura managed to nullify it. With that, the manga could finally elaborate on how Boruto invented the jutsu.

Additionally, there is the possibility that someone could arrive at the Land of the Wind to assist Boruto. With Kawaki having struck a deal with Amado to have his offensive powers increased, there is a chance that he could show up to rescue Boruto.

