Apocalypse Hotel episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Nippon TV. followed by other local television networks. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Yachiyo wanting to create a satellite to provide weather forecasts and display advertisements to extraterrestrial guests. That's when Ponko suggested they also weaponize the satellite with Rods from God. While Yachiyo was against this plan, Ponko later convinced her.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 8 release date and time

Ponko and Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

According to the anime's official website, Apocalypse Hotel episode 8 will premiere on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 1:34 am JST in Japan. Considering different time zones and simulcast schedules, the same anime episode could be released on Tuesday, May 27, in some regions.

The eighth episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday May 27 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday May 27 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday May 27 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday May 27 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday May 27 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday May 28 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday May 28 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday May 28

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 8?

The Tanukians as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 8 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other television networks in Japan. The anime will also be available to watch online on Anime Times, ABEMA, and Lemino.

For global anime fans, Apocalypse Hotel episode 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 7 recap

Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 7, titled Bow Down Deep but Always Aim High, saw Yachiyo plan to create a satellite for weather forecasts and advertising the hotel to aliens. Amidst this, Ponko suggested they also add Rods from God to the satellite, a weapon that could annihilate any target. As expected, Yachiyo was against this plan.

However, after Yachiyo realized that Ponko wished to weaponize the satellite to protect the planet, she was convinced. Ponko created the perfect blueprint, but there was one problem: weight. As Ponko was a living being, she needed life support, something useless to Yachiyo. Thus, she volunteered to head into space.

After a 70-year-long production, the satellite was launched into space. While the mission was successful, Yachiyo fell victim to a solar flare and got stranded in space.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 8?

Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 8 will likely reveal how Yachiyo will return to the Gingarou Hotel. While she was stranded in space, there was no way she was going to stop functioning in such a place. Therefore, the upcoming episode will likely reveal any of her functions that could allow her to descend back to Earth.

Otherwise, fans can expect to see the Tanukians formulate a plan to rescue Yachiyo. While one can only predict what Ponko and others could do, the good thing was that they had the extra life support originally meant to stay on the ship..

