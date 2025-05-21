Your Forma episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 9 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block. After that, the anime will be available to watch online locally and globally.

Ad

The previous episode saw Echika and Harold successfully trap Raissa Robin into revealing her activities as E. Just as Raissa tried retaliating, her brother, Hugues, stopped her. Later, when Echika performed Brain Dive into Hugues, it was revealed that he had received E from someone else. Unfortunately, it was later revealed that the original creator of the program was hiding their identity.

Your Forma episode 9 release date and time

Raissa Robin as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 9 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode may experience a delayed release in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The ninth episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday May 28 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday May 28 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday May 28 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday May 28 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday May 28 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday May 28 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday May 28 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday May 29

Ad

Where to watch Your Forma episode 9?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Your Forma episode 9 will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' block, followed by BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. The anime will also be available to stream locally on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as HULU, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, U-Next, TELASA, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

As for global anime fans, Your Forma episode 9 will be available to stream on Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, ADN, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel of 'It's Anime powered by REMOW.'

Ad

Your Forma episode 8 recap

Hugues as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 8, titled Fiction, saw Echika and Harold trick Raissa into believing her brother was in danger. So, when Raissa went home and simultaneously E sent a message to their followers, it became evident that Raissa was E. Raissa tried retaliating against Harold and Echika but was stopped by her brother Hugues.

Ad

The anime later saw Echika perform Brain Dive on Hugues and learn that he never wanted to be a Cyber Inspector. On top of that, he had received the E AI Profiler from someone else. However, when the CID tried to locate the program's creator, it was revealed that the creator had created a fake persona to hide their identity.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 9?

Harold Lucraft as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 9 will likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft go after the person behind the AI Profiler program. With the creator's identity hidden, it is to be seen how the investigators would uncover this mystery.

Ad

Fortunately, Echika's brain processing powers are back to normal, meaning she will retain her position as a Cyber Inspector and work alongside Harold. With that, fans can also expect to witness more scenes hinting at Harold's secret.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More