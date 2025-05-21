Your Forma episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 9 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block. After that, the anime will be available to watch online locally and globally.
The previous episode saw Echika and Harold successfully trap Raissa Robin into revealing her activities as E. Just as Raissa tried retaliating, her brother, Hugues, stopped her. Later, when Echika performed Brain Dive into Hugues, it was revealed that he had received E from someone else. Unfortunately, it was later revealed that the original creator of the program was hiding their identity.
Your Forma episode 9 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 9 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode may experience a delayed release in certain regions.
The ninth episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times:
Where to watch Your Forma episode 9?
Your Forma episode 9 will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' block, followed by BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. The anime will also be available to stream locally on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as HULU, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, U-Next, TELASA, Amazon Prime Video, and others.
As for global anime fans, Your Forma episode 9 will be available to stream on Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, ADN, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel of 'It's Anime powered by REMOW.'
Your Forma episode 8 recap
Your Forma episode 8, titled Fiction, saw Echika and Harold trick Raissa into believing her brother was in danger. So, when Raissa went home and simultaneously E sent a message to their followers, it became evident that Raissa was E. Raissa tried retaliating against Harold and Echika but was stopped by her brother Hugues.
The anime later saw Echika perform Brain Dive on Hugues and learn that he never wanted to be a Cyber Inspector. On top of that, he had received the E AI Profiler from someone else. However, when the CID tried to locate the program's creator, it was revealed that the creator had created a fake persona to hide their identity.
What to expect from Your Forma episode 9?
Your Forma episode 9 will likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft go after the person behind the AI Profiler program. With the creator's identity hidden, it is to be seen how the investigators would uncover this mystery.
Fortunately, Echika's brain processing powers are back to normal, meaning she will retain her position as a Cyber Inspector and work alongside Harold. With that, fans can also expect to witness more scenes hinting at Harold's secret.
