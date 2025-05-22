The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9 is slated to be released on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local television networks in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Zenos enter the Royal Hospital as Zeno. While his task was to solve the mystery behind a missing healer called Afraed, he was left occupied by Cresson's repeated efforts to show off against him. The anime episode ended with Zenos defeating a Zombie King.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9 release date and time

Umin as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9 will be released on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime may be delayed in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Faction Infiltration."

The ninth episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday May 29 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday May 29 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday May 29 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday May 29 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday May 29 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday May 29 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday May 29 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday May 30

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9?

Afraed and Umin as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9 will first be broadcast on BS11 and Tokyo MX. The anime will later be televised on Sun TV, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido. Fans can also stream the same episode on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by HULU, U-Next, Bandai Channel, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8 recap

Cresson as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 8, titled The Royal Hospital, saw Zenos enter the Royal Hospital as Zeno, a Special Research Student. His task was to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of Afraed, an Advanced Healer who was loaned out by Becker to Goldran.

The anime later saw Cresson, a member of the Goldran faction, try to one-up Zenos. However, no matter how much he tried, he failed. This also saw Zenos defeat all the ghosts and the Zombie King that appeared at Suula Graveyard. During this, Zenos got a hint that Carmilla was one of the strongest Undead.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9?

Zenos as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9, titled Faction Infiltration, will likely see Zenos build up a reputation in the Royal Hospital. Such a development should see Professor Goldran invite him to join his faction, allowing Zenos to conduct his investigation easily.

Additionally, the episode could further explore Carmilla's identity as an Undead. While Zenos knew she was a wraith, her identity as an Undead was new to him.

