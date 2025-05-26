  • home icon
Embers chapter 17: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 26, 2025 15:00 GMT
Embers chapter 17: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
Noboru Haitani and Yuzen Nerima as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 17 will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter will be published next week. The Embers manga can be read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's previous chapter saw Kurobayashi ace Yuzen Nerima getted subbed into the match. While Shizuki Yukizuki had plans to stop him, Yuzen Nerima not only destroyed Kosei's counterattack, but also their defense and man-to-man strategy. With that, Nerima helped his team take the lead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 17 release date and time

Noboru Haitani, Yuzen Nerima, and Kaoru Bugai as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Noboru Haitani, Yuzen Nerima, and Kaoru Bugai as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 17 will be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in most countries worldwide. In Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The 17th chapter of the Embers manga will be published at the following times globally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayJune 1
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayJune 1
British Summer Time4 pmSundayJune 1
Central European Summer Time
5 pmSundayJune 1
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayJune 1
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayJune 1
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayJune 2
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayJune 2
Where to read Embers chapter 17?

Embers chapter 17 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. Both platforms allow readers to access the first three and the latest three chapters at no cost. However, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three chapters can be read multiple times. As for the remainign chapters, fans will need to purchase a premium membership.

Embers chapter 16 recap

Yuzen Nerima and Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Yuzen Nerima and Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 16, titled Boredom, opened with Kurobayashi ace Yuzen Nerima getting subbed in to the match. While Shizuki Yukizuki had laid out several plans to deal with him, the ace managed to outdo all of them. Nerima defeated Yuga Takami in pace, Noboru Haitani and Kaoru Bugai in physicality, and destroyed Kosei's man-to-man strategy to score an equalizer.

While Bugai believed they could take control of the match again, the Kosei High players had lost hope, and soon conceded another goal, putting them at a deficit. Amidst such adversity, Noboru Haitani decided to step up and face the Kurobayashi ace one-on-one.

What to expect from Embers chapter 17?

Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 17 will likely focus on Noboru Haitani facing Yuzen Nerima one-on-one. While Haitani was nowhere as skilled as Nerima in playing football, he was confident about his ball-stealing skills.

In the previous chapter, he lost to Yuzen Nerima's physicality while teaming up with his captain Bugai. So, the chances are that in the next chapter, he might face the Kurobayashi captain in an unconventional way.

Unfortunately, there is no way to predict how Haitani plans on defeating Nerima, but it could have something to do with his time spent studying with Hikage.

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

