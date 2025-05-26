Embers chapter 17: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 17 will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter will be published next week. The Embers manga can be read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's previous chapter saw Kurobayashi ace Yuzen Nerima getted subbed into the match. While Shizuki Yukizuki had plans to stop him, Yuzen Nerima not only destroyed Kosei's counterattack, but also their defense and man-to-man strategy. With that, Nerima helped his team take the lead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 17 release date and time

Noboru Haitani, Yuzen Nerima, and Kaoru Bugai as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 17 will be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in most countries worldwide. In Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The 17th chapter of the Embers manga will be published at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday June 1 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday June 1 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday June 1 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday June 1 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday June 1 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday June 1 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday June 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday June 2

Where to read Embers chapter 17?

Embers chapter 17 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. Both platforms allow readers to access the first three and the latest three chapters at no cost. However, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three chapters can be read multiple times. As for the remainign chapters, fans will need to purchase a premium membership.

Embers chapter 16 recap

Yuzen Nerima and Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 16, titled Boredom, opened with Kurobayashi ace Yuzen Nerima getting subbed in to the match. While Shizuki Yukizuki had laid out several plans to deal with him, the ace managed to outdo all of them. Nerima defeated Yuga Takami in pace, Noboru Haitani and Kaoru Bugai in physicality, and destroyed Kosei's man-to-man strategy to score an equalizer.

While Bugai believed they could take control of the match again, the Kosei High players had lost hope, and soon conceded another goal, putting them at a deficit. Amidst such adversity, Noboru Haitani decided to step up and face the Kurobayashi ace one-on-one.

What to expect from Embers chapter 17?

Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 17 will likely focus on Noboru Haitani facing Yuzen Nerima one-on-one. While Haitani was nowhere as skilled as Nerima in playing football, he was confident about his ball-stealing skills.

In the previous chapter, he lost to Yuzen Nerima's physicality while teaming up with his captain Bugai. So, the chances are that in the next chapter, he might face the Kurobayashi captain in an unconventional way.

Unfortunately, there is no way to predict how Haitani plans on defeating Nerima, but it could have something to do with his time spent studying with Hikage.

