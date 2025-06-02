Crunchyroll launches new brand campaign in India starring Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff

On Monday, June 2, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about their new brand campaign starring Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff via email correspondence. The new campaign spotlights the benefits of Crunchyroll's premium subscription with a playful spin.

As part of its efforts to expand its market in India, Crunchyroll previously launched its "Wish Your World Was Anime" campaign. The campaign featured two dynamic advertisements that saw Rashmika and Tiger blend in with the world of anime. The new campaign has taken this a step further by showing the benefits of a Crunchyroll premium subscription.

Crunchyroll's new brand campaign takes a playful spin on anime dubs in Indian languages

On Monday, June 2, 2025, Crunchyroll unveiled its new wave of brand campaign in India, featuring original ad films and digital shorts starring anime superfans Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff. The campaign highlights the multiple benefits of a Crunchyroll premium subscription, such as anime dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, same-day episode releases as in Japan, and an ad-free experience at an affordable price of ₹79/month.

The two main ad films show Rashmika and Tiger finding anime versions of themselves on surreal adventures. In Rashmika's ad film, when the wind sweeps away her scarf, her cat transforms and takes flight with her, hoping to get hold of the scarf. This scene took Rashmika from a bustling city in Japan to a river ghat in India, where she met a handsome guy who spoke to her in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Tiger's ad film saw him face off with samurai foes in a dungeon where the main villain turned into a Tamil-speaking antagonist.

In both ads, the characters Rashmika and Tiger snapped back to real life to realize that they had accidentally switched the language settings on the application, which made them imagine their respective sequences in Hindi and Tamil. The ad films highlight the joy of discovering one's favorite anime to be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Rashmika and her cat's alter ego as seen in the ad film (Image via Drive)

Akshat Sahu, Senior Director of Marketing - APAC, expressed that following last year's campaign, which saw Rashmika and Tiger escape their mundane lives and venture into the anime world, this year's campaign was built on that essence with a playful twist, highlighting the benefits of the streaming platform's premium subscription.

“We are thrilled to return with the second edition of Crunchyroll’s brand campaign in India — an exciting continuation of our journey with anime fans here.” - Akshat Sahu, Senior Director of Marketing - APAC

He also expressed how the anime avatars from the previous brand campaign remained the same to bring a sense of continuity. The new films deliver humor, relatability, and a strong value proposition for fans across India.

Tiger Shroff's anime alter ego as seen in the ad film (Image via ARECT Inc.)

However, that's not all. As mentioned earlier, the new brand campaign also includes four short-form digital spots that highlight Crunchyroll’s core offerings, including a robust library of 800+ titles, same-day episode releases as in Japan, dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and an ad-free experience starting at an affordable price of just ₹79/month.

The brand campaign will roll out nationally across multiple formats and mediums, such as digital, OOH, theatres, and social media.

