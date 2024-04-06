Given that anime is still considered a niche despite its worldwide popularity, anime fans find it fascinating to learn about celebrities who are into anime. Similar to how anime fans have grown up watching anime, so have celebrities. Hence, with the growing popularity of anime worldwide, many celebrities have begun sharing their love for their favorite anime online.

It is shocking to see the diversity of celebrities who love anime. These fans not only include celebrities who watch certain renowned anime and anime films but also avid anime fans who have watched several anime, including the latest releases. Hence, here we shall look at 10 celebrities who are into anime.

Megan Thee Stallion, Disha Patani, and 8 other celebrities who are into anime

1) David De Gea

David De Gea likes Gaara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The former Manchester United and Spain international goalkeeper, David De Gea is an avid anime fan. He is not only vocal about his love for anime in interviews but also loves to share with his fans what anime he is watching at the moment.

Some of the anime he has watched include Naruto, Blue Lock, and Pokemon. Some of his favorite characters from Naruto include Gaara, Jiraiya, and Naruto. Moreover, in an interview with GOAL, he also shared how much he liked Pokemon like Gyarados, Onix, and Hitmonchan.

2) Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger costume was inspired by Vegeta (Image via Disney, Toei Animation)

American actor and film producer Michael B. Jordan is a very vocal anime fan who might be part of a very small number of celebrities who are into anime and try to incorporate it into their work. He previously revealed that his Killmonger costume in the Black Panther movie was directly inspired by Vegeta's Saiyan suit.

In addition, Michael B. Jordan has also revealed that he incorporated the fight moves between Naruto and Sasuke into his directorial debut film, Creed III. As for his five favorite anime, the actor stated that One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Bleach, and Hunter X Hunter were some must-watch anime.

3) Disha Patani

Disha Patani graces screening event in Mumbai (Image via Crunchyroll)

Indian actress Disha Patani is a huge anime fan. This is evident from her social media activity as she regularly updates fans on what she has been watching lately. Her love for Son Goku was revealed years ago, but recently, she has become more open to wearing anime merchandise in public.

Disha Patani's love for anime also saw her arrive at the Indian premiere of the Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training movie. The most famous anime she has watched reportedly include Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter, Demon Slayer, and Black Clover.

4) Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion cosplaying Mirko (Image via X/@theestallion. BONES)

While we aren't ranking the celebrities based on the number of anime they like, if we were to, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion might be at the top of the list of celebrities who are into anime. She not only openly shares her love for anime but has also cosplayed her favorite characters on several occasions.

Not just that, her love for anime also saw her become a presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards for presenting the Anime of the Year. Some of her favorite anime include My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Black Clover, Hunter x Hunter, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Demon Slayer.

5) Ronda Rousey

Dwayne Johnson and Ronda Rousey as seen in WrestleMania (Image via WWE)

Former American professional wrestler and actress Ronda Rousey is one of those celebrities who are into anime and also got to live their favorite anime to some extent, given that she is a fan of the Dragon Ball franchise.

She has donned Dragon Ball Z merchandise on several occasions, surprisingly even in WWE's Wrestlemania. In addition, she has also been seen wearing Pokemon outfits during her time training for her bouts. Surprisingly, donning anime merchandise wasn't enough for Ronda as she has also streamed herself playing Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

6) Bruno Mars

While American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars is one of the newest names among celebrities who are into anime, he certainly does have good taste as he is a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen, Pokemon, and Hello Kitty.

The award-winning pop star posted a picture of himself holding Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25 and a Hello Kitty doll while donning a Pikachu cap. This picture was taken during his time in Tokyo, Japan.

7) Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe likes Monster anime (Image via Instagram/@daniel9340, Madhouse)

Who would have thought that Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe was not only a fantasy movie franchise actor but also an anime fan? Earlier, he had revealed how he wasn't sure what classified as an anime, stating that he did like Avatar: The Last Airbender but did not know if it counted as an anime.

Soon after, Daniel Radcliffe seemingly revealed the anime he likes, making him one of the celebrities who are into anime. The actor has dabbled into some niche yet renowned anime like Monster, Initial D, and the 'Miyazaki' movies.

8) PewDiePie

Unlike other celebrities who are into anime, Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) has been vocal about his love for anime for a really long time. While he likes several mainstream anime like Attack on Titan, Haikyuu!!, and others, he has also revealed some niche series he loves watching and reading.

PewDiePie revealed the same through one of his YouTube videos how he liked watching Ergo Proxy while growing up in Sweden. Additionally, he was also a fan of Berserk, Blame!, Devilman Crybaby, Mononoke, and many other anime.

9) Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson voices The Heron Man (Image via WireImage, Studio Ghibli)

While the 2022 The Batman actor Robert Pattinson isn't an avid fan of anime, he has certainly watched his fair share of Miyazaki movies to know that he loves watching them devotedly.

Surprisingly, the English actor also got to work in a Miyazaki film, the Oscar-winning film The Boy and The Heron. Robert Pattinson dubbed the English voice of Heron Man in the Japanese anime film.

10) Tiger Shroff

Considering that Indian actor Tiger Shroff is India's Crunchyroll ambassador, it just proves that he is one of the celebrities who are into anime. He loves a variety of anime but his favorites are Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and Naruto Shippuden.

Surprisingly, during Jujutsu Kaisen's Hindi dub premiere in Mumbai, India, he made it clear that while he liked the Naruto franchise, he wasn't a fan of Boruto anime. In addition, Tiger Shroff also revealed that he loved protagonists like Son Goku, Satoru Gojo, Minato Namikaze, and Itachi Uchiha, and antagonists like Akaza, Madara Uchiha, and Orochimaru.

These are some of the celebrities who are into anime. If we have missed out on any, do comment them below.

