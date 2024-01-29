Megan Thee Stallion breathes new life into the Tokyo Ghoul fandom with her latest reference

Tokyo Ghoul is one of the most underrated anime series, not talked about much, but recently, it gained popularity because of Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram posts. According to fans, the series wasn't able to get the spotlight because the adaptation wasn't executed properly as it deviated from the source.

After Stallion recently started posting about this series on her Instagram account, the anime fans couldn't help but welcome her to the fandom. The main target of her posts was Kaneki, the protagonist of this series, whom she felt related to.

The post left anime fans speculating about its meaning. Some who understood the series' references Megan made in her posts gave their analysis for the future of the singer.

What did Megan Thee Stallion post about Tokyo Ghoul on Instagram?

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper who has had a successful career as she has, so far, claimed three Grammy awards. She recently released her single, Hiss, which was a hit on YouTube, reaching almost 5 million views in 2 days. She has expressed her love for anime several times in the past.

A day before releasing her song, she posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram page. Besides having her own pictures, the carousel also had a picture of Ken Kaneki, the protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul. She hinted in the description of one of her posts that she was feeling like the moment when Kaneki turned into Kaneki (i.e. when he devoured Rize and started to fight back against others in the last episode of season 1, according to fans), before releasing her new single.

Megan Thee Stallion also posted a story of red spider lilies, which are very popular in anime culture. These lilies also hinted at the same episode of the series as her Instagram post description.

Her relationship with Nicki Minaj is also connected to her new single

Megan (left) and Nicki Minaj (right)

While discussing Megan Thee Stallion, it should be mentioned that she has a rivalry against another rapper named Nicki Minaj, according to fans. Many are now claiming that Hiss is a response to Nicki Minaj calling out Megan in her previous song.

Megan called out Nicki Minaj and her husband in Hiss, which is the reason why she made the posts about Kaneki before releasing her new song (as Megan fights back against others, just like Kaneki did)

The reaction from fans

Tokyo Ghoul fans on X showered their love for Megan Thee Stallion for being a part of their anime fandom and speculated that this indicated an upcoming album.

Some anime fans who knew the series also felt that the scene of the red lilies in the series symbolizes the death of the weak Kaneki and the birth of a different person as he accepts the reasoning of Rize. So, fans are also claiming that Megan Thee Stallion will drop a new album soon that might break some records and make her even more popular.