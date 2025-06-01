Cyberpunk 2077 inspired fanart of Chainsaw Man's Asa and Yoru is the "perfect crossover"

Chainsaw Man's characters have always been depicted as rather unhinged individuals, inhabiting a grim place where human death and tragedy have become rather commonplace. Although such an environment has become somewhat common in the new generation shonens, it is also similar to the desensitized narrative present throughout Cyberpunk 2077.

Recently, X artist Virtu shared a fanart of Asa and Yoru with outfits referencing Valerie and Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077. Although the artist shared the fanart to express their appreciation for both the franchises, fans were quick to point out how Asa and Yoru fit into the overall character molds of the dystopian setting. Many dubbed the fanart as the "perfect crossover."

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man and very minor spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077's campaign.

Chainsaw Man X Cyberpunk 2077 fanart depicts how Fujimoto's character would easily blend into the dystopian Night City

Artist Virtu, under handle @virtuware, recently shared a Cyberpunk 2077 fanart with characters Valerie and Johnny being replaced by Asa Mitaka and Yoru from Chainsaw Man respectively. Although fanarts combining two different franchises have been a common occurrence within the anime fandom, the Chainsaw Man X Cyberpunk 2077 ended up uniting the fandoms of both the series.

Many of them mentioned how Asa and Yoru "perfectly" fit into the dystopian aesthetic. While both of these series have been practically disconnected, their main dynamic still stands similar to the inner devil dynamic set by Valerie and Johnny throughout Cyberpunk 2077's main campaign.

Fan reaction to the fanart

Many fans dubbed the crossover fanart as "perfect," with many pointing out how rare the crossover fanart of these series has been. A few others took the opportunity to mention how Asa and Yoru's dynamic is more interesting than Cyberpunk 2077's Valerie and Johnny dynamic.

"Surprised I didn't see any art like this until now," one fan said.

"Asa and Yoru cooler than V and Commie Silverhand sadly," another fan said.

"Odd how there's practically no CSM X Cyberpunk, given how similar their worlds are," one fan chimed in.

Although a significant portion of Part 2's story revolved around Asa and Yoru, Asa has been missing from the panels for over 40 chapters to date. Many fans used the fanart's popularity to playfully mention who Asa was.

Asa Mitaka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

"Yoru looks pretty cool, but whos that girl in her left?" another fan wrote.

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 will be released on June 10, 2025, and will mainly focus on the Fire Devil and his seemingly unhostile conversation with Denji. Given that the recent chapters have focused on revealing a more level-headed and actually grown side of Denji, it is possible that Fujimoto uses the next chapter to break down Denji and his identity once more. The chapter will be available for reading on Shueisha's MangaPlus platform.

