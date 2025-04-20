Food for the Soul episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Following the successful second episode, the culinary anime Food for the Soul episode 3 is scheduled to be premiered on April 27, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Crunchyroll. The anime continues to captivate viewers with its heartwarming narrative as fans eagerly anticipate its newest episode.

This P.A. Works original has quickly become this season's comfort anime through its refreshing portrayal of friendship and food culture. After episode 2 revealed the club's impromptu kitchen setup and Mako's Pilaf-making talents, episode 3 promises to further develop the characters' relationships while exploring their growing passion for culinary adventures.

As Food for the Soul establishes itself as a must-watch series, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Food for the Soul episode 3: Release date and time

A still from Food for the Soul episode 2 (Image via P.A. Works)

Food for the Soul episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 26, 2025, maintaining its weekly Saturday broadcast schedule on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For streaming viewers, Food for the Soul episode 3 will become available on April 27, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode will also air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature it in their new Sunday evening anime programming block. International viewers can expect the following release times for Food for the Soul episode 3:

Time Zone Release day Release date Release time Pacific Time Saturday April 26, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Time Saturday April 26, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday April 26, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Time Saturday April 26, 2025 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 26, 2025 09:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday April 26, 2025 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 27, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 27, 2025 02:00 am

Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 3

Japanese audiences can view episode 3 of the show on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X just like they did for previous episodes. Crunchyroll licensed the series for all international viewers. Plus Media Networks Asia acquired broadcasting rights for the series and will show it on Aniplus Asia in Southeast Asian regions.

Industry sources suggest that major streaming platforms are in negotiations to secure rights for Food for the Soul, with an announcement likely before episode 3 airs.

The show's universal themes and culinary focus make it an attractive acquisition for global anime distributors. Fans are advised to check popular anime streaming services in the days leading up to episode 3's release for official streaming information.

Food for the Soul episode 2 recap

A still from Food for the Soul episode 2 (Image via P.A. Works)

In episode 2 of Food for the Soul, Mako discovered that the Food Culture Research Club was originally just a front for relaxing, with no real activities planned. The group decided to clean their clubroom and personalize the space, bonding over shared time. When a university clerk arrived to verify their legitimacy, the members panicked.

Mako suggested cooking, aligning with their application, and Kurea offered her skills. Shinon surprisingly secured kitchen equipment from other clubs, and the clerk approved their setup despite suspecting their original intent. Mako then prepared pilaf, marking their first official activity and the start of genuine club efforts.

What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 3 (Speculative)

A still from the anime (Image via P.A. Works)

Food for the Soul episode 3 may spotlight Mako’s cooking again, following praise for her pilaf and Higa’s excitement to try more. With the club’s kitchen set up and admin approval in place, the group could begin embracing their culinary identity. The episode might have possible outing to local food markets, likely offering growth for Shinon, whose hidden strengths emerged in episode 2.

Mako and Kurea’s bond may deepen as they explore new techniques inspired by the latter’s restaurant experience. Blending friendship, food exploration, and personal growth, episode 3 may deliver another heartwarming slice-of-life moment this season.

