Food for the Soul episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Following the memorable excursion in episode 3, fans are eagerly awaiting Food for the Soul episode 4, set to premiere on May 4, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and affiliated networks, with streaming available the following day.
The post-credit scene revealed Shinon's financial predicament after an impulsive souvenir purchase, setting up what promises to be another engaging installment of friendship and food exploration. As the series cements its position as this season's ultimate comfort anime, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fourth episode.
Food for the Soul episode 4: Release date and time
Food for the Soul episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 3, 2025, maintaining its weekly broadcast slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For streaming audiences, Food for the Soul episode 4 will become available on May 4, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.
The episode will continue to air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature it in their Sunday evening anime programming block. The international audience can expect the following release times for Food for the Soul episode 4:
Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 4?
Food for the Soul episode 4 remains available to Japanese audiences on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X, just like prior episodes. Crunchyroll continues to be the main international distributor of the series, while new episodes become available soon after airing in Japan.
Plus Media Networks Asia continues to air the series on Aniplus Asia throughout Southeast Asian regions. Recent developments indicate that several major streaming platforms have secured regional rights for Food for the Soul, expanding its global accessibility. Fans should check their preferred anime streaming services for official availability in their region.
Food for the Soul episode 3 recap
In episode 3, My Money's Gone, Shinon plans a club trip but panics after losing 5000 yen. The group searches her cluttered home, following cryptic clues, only to find the money was in her purse all along. With the crisis over, they travel to Mt.Takao, enjoying scenic hikes, shrines, and bonding moments.
Mako, inspired by her favorite food show mascot "Mokotaro," eagerly visits a famous soba restaurant. The episode ends with the group sharing a sunset selfie at the summit. In a post-credit scene, Shinon buys a souvenir walking stick, leaving herself broke for the rest of the month.
What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 4 (Speculative)
Episode 4 of Food for the Soul will likely focus on Shinon's financial troubles after her impulsive purchase. The club members rally to help her find a part-time job, offering a deeper look into Shinon's character and struggles with money management. Mako may use her food knowledge to assist, while Kurea could mentor Shinon through her restaurant experience.
Higa might offer budgeting advice, strengthening their bonds. The episode is expected to blend food culture with personal growth, featuring budget-friendly cooking scenes that teach Shinon valuable life skills, continuing the series' heartwarming exploration of friendship and self-improvement.
Also read:
- Food for the Soul episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Food for the Soul episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Food for the Soul Episode 1 highlight: Finding connection through food