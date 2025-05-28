10 anime characters like Asa Mitaka from Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka, introduced in Part II of the series, stands out as quite a relatable and emotionally intense protagonist in modern animanga. A young unsocialable and quiet high-schooler sees her life turned upside down when she encounters Yoru, the War Devil. Her journey henceforth is fraught with internal conflict and a struggle to understand her own identity.

Her awkward appearance, tendency to emotionally repress herself, and a deep-seated desire for connection positions her as a unique figure. But she isn't alone in how intricate her character is, as there are others across various animanga series who share similarities with Asa Mitaka. These individuals are layered when it comes to emotions, have inner conflicts, and/or are seeking their purpose.

Anime characters like Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman (Image via WIT)

To begin with, Levi Ackerman finds himself on this list of anime characters paralleling Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka. Both characters are defined by loss and grief - Asa having lost her mother tragically and Lev often losing those close to him. Due to that, they shut themselves in and put a sort of lock on their feelings and emotions henceforth.

Asa struggles to express what she feels, always looking at the pessimistic side of things despite yearning for human bonds. Elsewhere, Levi keeps his emotions in check, often putting on a very straight and cold exterior. In both cases, the characters have a dual side - Asa's War Devil side gives her a capacity for violence whilst craving peace while Levi doesn't hesitate to fight yet is a deeply caring individual.

2) Toga Himiko (My Hero Academia)

Toga Himiko (Image via Studio Bones)

Another character similar to Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka is Toga Himiko from My Hero Academia. Both characters struggle to fit in. Asa found it extremely difficult to fit in at school and opted to remain by herself, her classmates adding fuel to the fire by looking down on her. Hence, she shut herself in, doing her best to stay away from them.

Himiko's family cast her out because of her appearance and the emergence of her Quirk. Over time, she developed a twisted outlook on life and love. Just like Asa, Toga also shows a mix of violence and vulnerability. While they each do feel affection, their mode of displaying it is debatable.

3) Akame (Akame ga kill!)

Akame (Image via White Fox)

Akame from Akame ga kill! is also similar to Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka in how she carries an emotional burden. Unable to cast it off, she adopts quite a distant and cold demeanor, focusing mainly on completing the missions allotted. She does care for her team and has jumped to their rescue when need be, but emotions are not something she shows.

Like Asa, Akame also tries to reconcile her actions in a harsh world with her humanity. She doesn't prefer what she does, but she does what is necessary.

4) Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Asa Mitaka from Chainsaw Man and Violet Evergarden are alike in how emotionally deep their characters are. They have both experienced considerable trauma, confusion regarding identity and a craving for human bonds. Both characters are emotionally numb - Asa grappling with her mother's death and the attached guilt while Violet struggles to grow past her inhumanness due to a harsh childhood.

The characters struggle with loneliness and showcase little self-worth, preferring to be alone while silently yearning to be accepted. In each case, their stories witness them evolving beyond these aspects of their characters by confronting their pasts and dealing with their vulnerabilities.

5) Kurapika (Hunter x Hunter)

Kurapika (Image via Madhouse)

With Kurapika, Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka finds similarity in her dual nature. The former is sharp, fueled by revenge and over time, he gets too devoted to his quest. While his actions may be justified, given that he is on a path to avenge his clan, that is where morality touches a grey area. This is similar to Yoru, the War Devil, and her actions through Asa's body.

The parallels are visible through the inner turmoil that Kurapika experiences, similar to Asa and later, how morally ambiguous his actions are.

6) Kanao Tsuyuri (Demon Slayer)

Kanao Tsuyuri (Image via Ufotable)

Kanao Tsuyuri finds parallels with Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka in how their journeys shaped up. Both characters start out as emotionally repressed due to past trauma - Asa lost her mother and Kanao lost her sister, which pushed her to join the Demon Slayer Corps. They were quiet and chose to be detached in general. But as their respective arcs progress, they learn to open up.

They are pushed out of their comfort zones and compelled to grow as individuals. Before long, they are able to assert what they think and feel and their outlooks on life change.

7) Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

Sakura Haruno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A very popular addition to this list, Sakura Haruno also finds herself similar to Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka. Like the dark-haired girl, Sakura also began as unsure of herself. She was overly critical of herself, despite having her own strong points. Just as Asa did, Sakura recognized her flaws, accepted them and made efforts to better them to go on to evolve into a strong Kunoichi.

That is what Asa also did - she accepted her fate and endeavored to change her outlook on life. But at the present moment, that is on hold as Yoru is in control and the foes before her are Fami and Fakesaw Man.

8) Zero Two (Darling in the Franxx)

Zero Two (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Zero Two can also be placed in this list of characters like Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka - she both possess dual natures. There is a human side, which craves affection and relationship and a sense of belonging. But at the other end, it is offset by the monstrous side (Asa's case, Yoru), which yearns for destruction, chaos and violence.

While Zero Two developed romantic feelings for Hiro, her animalistic side only obstructed their path to truly becoming partners. However, their feelings were strong enough for them to reincarnate and rekindle their romance when they met again.

9) Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Hiei (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka, Hiei is also an emotionally shut off individual. Trauma, being rejected and predisposition shaped his attitude and way of thinking. He was the "cursed child" of an Imiko and a Korime, being shunned and cast out as infact in fear of him potentially bringing about a violent doom. Given his harsh upbringing, he developed a cold exterior, hiding a deep loneliness.

This is akin to Asa attempting to bury her turmoil beneath a facade of detachment. Both characters are awfully direct and long for a connection, but are slow to trust. Hiei’s struggle closely resembles Asa grappling with the War Devil within her, fighting off dark instincts.

10) Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Shinji Ikari (Image via Gainax)

Finally, Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion also parallels Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka. Both characters are quite awkward when it comes to social situations. They seem to withdraw themselves from interaction and shy away from it. Again, both characters are also very self-critical, always conscious of their actions and how they appear.

Similar to Asa's predicament, Shinji was also thrust into a dangerous world without warning. He was compelled to face his true self and deal with his inner conflicts as part of his character's development.

