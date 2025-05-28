Chainsaw Man chapter 205: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 is set to release on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 12 AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the Fire Devil’s introduction in the previous release, fans are expecting to learn more about their goals, as well as the identity of their human host.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 205 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue thanks to official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 205, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 205's opening focus should be on revealing Fakesaw Man's true identity (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, June 11, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chapter 205 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8 AM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 AM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 205

Chainsaw Man chapter 205's second half should focus on War Devil Yoru's fight against the Falling Devil (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 began with War Devil Yoru using her weaponization ability to make a weapon out of the destroyed building she and Denji were in. This also meant that Falling Devil’s attack was foiled since it relied on using the destroyed building. Likewise, after landing, Yoru saw and chased after Falling while saying she was strong enough to kill her now. She told Denji that, if he hadn’t beaten Fakesaw Man by the time she came back, they’d do so her way.

Denji tried once more to plead with Fakesaw Man for the humans’ freedom as he approached. However, Fakesaw ignored this and instead prepared to attack Denji again, who dodged and severed Fakesaw’s head. His body still pressed on after, prompting Denji to cut it in half vertically. This freed the humans stuck in Fakesaw’s arms, but they fled in terror after realizing Denji killed the human stuck in Fakesaw’s heart via seeing the human body parts on him.

The Fire Devil then appeared, calling it a pleasure to meet Chainsaw Man while commenting on how strong he was. Denji asked if the Fire Devil wanted to fight, but she rejected this, instead saying she had a question. She then pointed to the severed head of Fakesaw Man, which had reverted back into a human form but was only seen from the back. The issue ended with the Fire Devil confirming this was her human host, asking Denji if he remembered the boy’s face.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 205 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 should begin with the reveal of who the Fire Devil’s human host was, having previously been confirmed as a member of Denji’s school. Likewise, the most logical assumption for their identity would be Seigi Akoku, especially considering the plethora of additional evidence suggesting this to be the case.

After confirming the identity of the Fire Devil’s host, focus should shift to War Devil Yoru’s fight against the Falling Devil. Yoru should have the advantage at first, likewise prompting Famine Devil Fami to get involved as the issue ends.

