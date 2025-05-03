Chainsaw Man's Fire Devil may have already been introduced (& it's not Iseumi or Akoku)

Chainsaw Man fans have been theorizing for quite some time about who the real Fire Devil is, with some suggesting candidates like Haruka Iseumi and Seigi Akoku. However, a new theory proposes that the true identity of this Devil could be the Fakesaw Man, which is something that author Tatsuki Fujimoto might create.

Ad

This theory posits that the Fakesaw Man has a passionate personality, aligning with the thematic elements of fire. His identity has never been revealed, and Yoru informed Denji that the Fire Devil will manifest alongside the Death Devil. Additionally, following Fami's revelation as Death, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to expect something similar from Fujimoto in Chainsaw Man again.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Explaining why the Fakesaw Man could be the Fire Devil in Chainsaw Man

One of the first appearances of the Fakesaw Man (Image via Shueisha).

An aspect that supports this theory is the fact that the identity of the Fakesaw Man remains undisclosed, with this name being assigned by fans. Moreover, the appearance of the Fire Devil has yet to be shown. Consequently, it would be quite feasible for author Tatsuki Fujimoto to combine these two entities into one, especially considering what he has done with the Death Devil twist.

Ad

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, Yoru told Denji at one point in the manga that he would encounter the Fire Devil when Death revealed herself. This aligns with the battle in the backyard, which introduced the Fakesaw Man alongside Fami as the Death Devil, supporting what the War Devil has conveyed to the protagonist throughout the story.

On the flip side, those who have formed a contract with the Fire Devil are either chainsaw-wielding men or flesh-eating monstrosities, with the Fakesaw Man embodying a blend of these two characteristics. This could also connect to the fact that the Fire Devil and Justice Devil were initially mistaken for one another, which could bolster this theory.

Ad

More details about this theory

The Death Devil as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is also the potential that the Chainsaw Man manga could reveal that this character is indeed the Fire Devil, and that he is even confused about his identity to the extent that he believes he is the Justice Devil, possibly as a result of manipulation by the Death Devil. This is a narrative direction Fujimoto could take, considering his writing style, and it would add complexity to this character.

Ad

From a strength standpoint, the Fakesaw Man was shown to be capable of battling and overpowering the real Famine Devil, suggesting that he possesses considerable strength. Therefore, this framework would be fitting for someone who could be the Fire Devil, particularly given his feats throughout the second part of this series.

Final thoughts

The revelation of the Fakesaw Man being the Fire Devil would align with what Tatsuki Fujimoto has developed in Chainsaw Man and could make sense in light of the context. Moreover, it could showcase the mangaka's creativity in illustrating how this character embodies the essence of fire and his connection with the Death Devil.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More