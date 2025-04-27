Is there a Fire Devil in Chainsaw Man? The "Justice Devil's" true identity, explained

Chainsaw Man's Fire Devil has proven to be the most mysterious among all antagonists introduced so far. It is the singular most engimatic presence that has managed to avoid the truth about its actual identity even after about 200 chapters. Needless to mention, this has led to the fandom raising the question - "Is there a Fire Devil in Chainsaw Man?"

Ad

To answer, there is a Fire Devil, which is posing as the Justice Devil and serves as a major antagonist of the Academy Saga. As the name states, they embody the fear of fire. However, their true form has not been revealed in the story yet and has thus become a major topic of discussion. With the story seemingly progressing to a major event, the Fire Devil could finally make an appearance.

Ad

Trending

The Fire Devil's role and powers and abilities in Chainsaw Man

Class President (Image via Viz Media)

To reiterate the answer to the question "Is there a Fire Devil in Chainsaw Man?", there is a Fire Devil in the series. However, it hasn't revealed its true form and has chosen to pose as the Justice Devil. As per series lore, this Devil's powers grow the more it contracts with Humans, which is what it has been doing through its guise as the Justice Devil.

Ad

Being a Devil, the Fire Devil likely possesses all of the usual Devil abilities. Through this Devil, the ability and the power of forging contracts is subtly emphasized. Notable contracts were/are with characters like Yuko, members of the Chainsaw Man Church and Fakesaw Man. But the intriguing bit is that when passing off as the Justice Devil, Fire didn't ask for anything in return to contract.

As Yuko told Asa, the price asked for her contract was to receive a heart that gleamed with justice. But later Barem Bridge's words cleared matters, with him stating that the actual price was one's humanity. In essence, contractors transforms into grotesque beings dictated by their deepest desires. This ties into its main ability, which is Desire Granting.

Ad

Yuko in her transformed state (Image via Viz Media)

The class president's desire of being with her teacher transformed her into a fleshy mass with multiple heads and large tentacles, complete with claws for fingers. Yuko's wish to punish Asa's bullies gave her mind-reading abilities and transformed her into gaunt being with an exposed brain and tentacles. These are just two instances of what a contract with Fire does.

Ad

So far, the Fire Devil hasn't been active involved in the story. But it is definitely going to be an important figure for the future. With its true identity and appearance yet mysterious, it is clear that Fujimoto has something in store. Speculation pins the Fire Devil as a familiar character or one that has yet to be introduced in the story. But presently, the Fire Devil remains a mysterious but significant presence.

Ad

Is there actually a Justice Devil? Explained

Justice Devil (Image via Viz Media)

To return to the question, "Is there a Fire Devil in Chainsaw Man?", yes there is one. Again, to address another question, "Is there actually a Justice Devil", the answer to which is also affirmative. Embodying the fear of justice, the real Justice Devil has appeared as the secondary antagonist of the Falling Devil Arc. It was summoned by the Falling Devil when she pursued and fought Denji and Asa.

Ad

It is unclear when the Fire Devil began to use Justice's name to convince Humans to contract with it. But as mentioned, the true Justice Devil made an appearance throught the Falling Devil. That was, however, short-lived since Falling attacked it for vomitting after it nearly devoured both protagonists. Later, when the dust settled, Public Safety inspected and confimed Justice's corpse.

It was classified as the true Justice Devil who was killed by the Falling Devil and that the "contracts forged" had no link to it.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More