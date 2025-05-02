Denji differentiates Yoru from Asa in Chainsaw Man chapter 201 (& it sets the tone for Part 2's future)

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 may have just set the tone for what is it come in Part 2 of the series. Amidst the attack by Fakesaw Man and Fami, Yoru added chaos to the mix when she disallowed Denji from saving a civilian. Instead of helping the boy save the civvy from the Falling Devil's attack, she pushed her to die by blowing off her arm that was holding onto Denji.

Then, for what is the first time ever, the orange-haired boy called the War Devil by name. In the moment, it may not seem like all that much, but it definitely has meaning. Denji has rarely ever used names in this manner and here, it looks like he is serious after witnessing her actions. Next, although he found her "cute", he aknowledged her as a Devil.

So to put it plainly, Denji differentiating Yoru from Asa speaks of a revelation on his part and likely sets the tone for Part 2.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man chapter 201: Denji distinguishing Yoru from Asa hints at Part 2's future

Yoru and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Diving straight in, Chainsaw Man chapter 201 witnessed a potentially major development - Denji addressed Yoru by name. This has likely never happened before and signals what future events could look like henceforth. Throughout the story, Denji has never really called anyone out by name, except when mentioning. The only exception was Makima, even for her it was rare coming from him.

Thus, the boy doing so in the series' latest chapter is a revelation and a confirmation - Denji sees and acknowledges that Asa Mitaka and Yoru are two different individuals. His next comment about her being pretty but still a Devil is typical of his character, but even that carrie weight. It is possibly a nod to him accepting whatever Yoru did because she looked so much like Asa.

Readers of the manga know that over time, Denji developed a soft spot for Asa. This is especially given how well they grew understand each other. But that distorted in some way by Yoru interfering and trying to use physical appeal to win Denji over completely. In reality, the pair haven't had a proper initmate moment with just themselves. Denji was initially confused as to who did it, Asa or Yoru.

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Moving on, it looks like the orange-haired teenager took note of Asa's claims to Yoru having "terrible plans for mankind". But with his own emotions in a tough spot and Asa's breakdown, he likely pushed it to the background briefly. Now, with Yoru doing what she did in Chainsaw Man chapter 201, the realization that she is simply a Devil through and through has hit harder.

To add, recent events may also witness Denji completely disregard Yoru's deal to Denji. In chapter 193, Yoru put forth to Denji a Makima-esque offer - He would receive physical intimacy from her if he beat the Death Devil and if he didn't, she would turn him into a weapon and do it herself. Needless to say, it was likely deja vu for the boy, who was renderd speechless and eventually gave no answer.

Considering Denji's character, it wouldn't be incorrect to posit that he would accept. But after Chainsaw Man chapter 201's events, it is clear that Denji sees Yoru for what she truly is, i.e., a Devil. This was not simply a betrayal for the boy, but an eye-opener as to who and what he allowed to get closer to him. Denji calling her cute but a Devil is a step further in his emotional growth.

In Conclusion

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto purposely put Chainsaw Man chapter 201 forth as a revelation and a possible hint for the future. Given his knack for foreshadowing and hidden details, this cannot be ignored as another likely example of that. Through the course of 201 chapters, Denji has exhibited organic development as a character, experiencing trauma, heartbreak and pain but not stopping in his path.

He has come a long way from being the childish Denji in the opening chapters of the manga. Now, his acknowledgement of Yoru as a Devil speaks volumes. The latter's betrayal is likely the spark that will ignite a battle between herself and Denji, contrary to the alliance that fans were hoping for. Moreover, the chaos sees an increase given the presence of Fakesaw Man, Fami and the Falling Devil.

