Asa and Yoru's existence in Chainsaw Man may be inspired by this iconic movie

The relationship between Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka and Yoru is one of the series most unique. To begin with, it is yet unclear what they classify as, i.e., Hybrid, Fiend or Devil. Next, they possess vastly contrastly attitudes, approaches to different situations and outlooks in general. Whilst Asa yearns to be away from all the chaos, Yoru revels in it.

Ad

Upon closely examining, their existence looks to have been inspired by a Hollywood classic. The media in question is the iconic movie named Birdman (2024) starring Michael Keaton, Emma Stone and Edward Norton. Both pairs of characters seem to parallel each other and for those who have followed both series, the similarities are quite apparent.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Asa-Yoru character duo parallel this Hollywood classic

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, Chainsaw Man duo Asa and Yoru parallel another pair of characters, i.e., Riggan Thomson and Birdman, from the iconic Hollywood movie Birdman. To add a little context, Michael Keaton plays Riggan Thomson, a washed-up Hollywood actor who made a name playing a superhero named Birdman. But his relevance soon reduced and he grew frustrated. Aching to reclaim artistic cachet and relevance, Riggan accepts a role in producing a play.

Ad

But for most of the film, he battles his alter-ego reflecting as Birdman. It urges him to drop his current project at Broadway and return to being a superhero, stating that his talents were far too superior to be involved in a setup such as that. The Birdman part of Thomson appears with haughty, dense and impudent. Thomson constantly tussles with Birdman, trying to silence the voice and deny that part of him. This isn't very far from what Asa and Yoru have displayed.

Ad

By the end, Thomson goes on to accept that Birdman isn't a problem. The voice is not a mental issue, rather it is a part of his persona. Now tying this into Chainsaw Man, Asa and Yoru's association is a close reflection of the Thomson-Birdman dynamic. This is especially visible in their pairing addressing internal psychological discord and dual identities. Like Riggan, Asa stands as a deeply conflicted individual, dealing with personal trauma and a desire for peace and sanity.

Ad

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

Her contract with Yoru, the chaotic and power-hungry War Devil, directly contrasts Asa's reserved self. Similarly, Riggan seeks to bury Birdman, the part of himself desiring fame and pomp. Instead, he craves artistic status and personal redemption. Both characters tussle with a dark and dominant voice that challenges their outlook and nudges them down an unwanted path. Yoru and Birdman represent the raw, destructive parts of them - brazen, cunning, and dominating.

Ad

Yoru often ignores Asa's emotional boundaries and autonomy to chase violent goals. This is akin to Birdman berating Thomson and those around him, insisting that commercial success is actually what is best for him and not the current endeavor. These relationships birth a tension between outward conduct and inner strife, exhibiting as irregular decisions and broken ties with others. Asa and Riggan battle for control as their crooked halves seize choices and twist their identities.

Ad

Both tales seem to delve into the idea of blending versus rejection of self. Initially viewing Birdman as a threat, Riggan eventually accepts it as an undeniable part of himself. On a similar tangent, Asa's continuing struggle with Yoru suggests a potential decision of adopting and possibly even integrating with the War Devil rather than pushing her back. Complex ties such as this often work to underscore the larger theme - Duality.

Ad

In essence, they showcase how individuals deal with the coexistence of contrasting drives within themselves. Moreover, accepting these paradoxes might result in a fuller yet composite character.

Final Thoughts

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

The parallels between Chainsaw Man's Asa-Yoru and Birdman's Riggan-Birdman are definitely intriguing. As seen in both cases, the host struggles to co-exist with and accept that part of themselves which embodies the darker aspects of their persona. Given the events up till chapter 201, Asa has taken a step forward in overlooking the bad in her life and focusing on the fun bits. However, the very next second was Yoru taking over and causing her usual havoc.

Ad

The Asa-Yoru and Riggan-Birdman pairings act as convincing reflections of internal conflict, identity crisis, and a struggle for self-regard. The characters wrestle with their darker counterparts who often challenge their autonomy and values. There is an undoubted tension between Asa's want for control and Yoru's desire for chaos. If Chainsaw Man goes follows Keaton's classic, then Asa may end up accepting the destructive Yoru by the end.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More