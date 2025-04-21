Pochita's true identity in Chainsaw Man is related to birth (but not how fans think)

Chainsaw Man remains tight-lipped about Pochita's true identity even after 200 chapters. With speculation aplenty about the little orange dog-like Devil, there is no concrete indication as to who or what he might be. Judging by Tatsuki Fujimoto's knack for misdirection and mind-boggling plot twists, Pochita cannot simply be the Chainsaw Devil.

Among the immense numbers of theories formulated about Pochita's identity, him being the Birth Devil seems to be quite popular. It relates to his Erasure ability and the fact that chainsaws are symbols of both creation and destruction. However, looking at Pochita from a different lens suggests that his true identity might just be related to birth, but in an unexpected manner. It focuses on the endless cycle of life and death and achieving awkening/enlightenment.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Pochita's true identity may be tied to birth in an unanticipated way

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Devil aside, Chainsaw Man's Pochita may be a Devil related to the wheel of Samsara. This is a concept in Buddhism that refers to the endless cycle of Life and Death. As per what is imparted, the goal here is to escape or break free from the cycle through spiritual practices and enlightenment. Now tying this into Fujimoto's series, Samsara is something to be feared.

This is because Samsara doesn't simply refer to the cycle of reincarnation. Rather, it is can endless cycle of living, shaped by the actions of one's past life. In Buddhism, the root cause of all suffering has been attributed to attachment and desires that are associated to and originate from Earthly life. Buddhists seem to view it as confinement - the existential dread of living, and life's associated pain.

Now all this fits into Chainsaw Man beginning with protagonist Denji. His character has been shown to crave basic earthly wants which develp over time. He feels that physical intimacy and food will result in happiness, but a lack of them leaves him feeling empty. Through the course of the series, he struggles to understand himself, his desires and seems to feel trapped by them.

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Taking it a step further, Makima's vision of an "ideal world" was a warped version of Buddhist enlightenment. While her intentions may seem good for humankind, her modus operandi was flawed. Her efforts to "save" humanity were misguided and in doing so, she neglected a core Buddhist belief, i.e., life is suffering. To put it simply, life without suffering isn't life. Hardship gives life meaning.

Furthermore, Pochita's Erasure in Chainsaw Man is quite literally deleting concepts, which means removing them from the endless cycle. All this does seem quite plausible when considering Pochita representing birth and possessing such an ability (death-related). As mentioned, Samsara is simultaneous life and death, when one ends, an entity circles back to the other.

Lastly, the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse represent divisons between the material and spiritual world. They are modelled after concepts which are tied to earthly notions, like War, Control/Conquest, Famine and Death. So for the story, the Death Devil savouring earthly culture might genuine, as death gives life meaning. So, Chainsaw Man's overarching message may be that the endless cycle is necessary and being removed from isn't enlightenment, but punishment.

Final Thoughts

Denji and Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

In conclusion, Pochita’s identity in Chainsaw Man may be beyond just that of the Chainsaw Devil. Instead, it could represent a deeper, more philosophical idea - likey a Devil tied to Samsara. Fujimoto’s intricate narrative and symbolic storytelling hints that Pochita may embody the paradox of birth and death, symbolizing both the beginning and the end within a never-ending loop.

His Erasure ability and the themes of Denji’s existential struggles further the idea that breaking this cycle means a loss of what gives existence meaning. Through Pochita, Chainsaw Man may be putting forth that pain, desire, and suffering are necessary to life’s value. With the Four Horsemen representing earthly constructs, Pochita could be the balance or distortion among them.

Hence, the Samsara cycle isn't true horror, but how empty the world would be without it. Ultimately, breaking the cycle may be oblivion, not salvation.

