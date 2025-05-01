Denji's next Chainsaw man fight will be against a Four Horseman Devil (but not Fami or Death Devil)

Once again, Chainsaw Man looks to be escalating its plot with the latest chapter's events. It featured the next bit of chaos after Fakesaw Man and Fami attacked Denji and Yoru. Accompanying the former pair was the Falling Devil. She intervened to properly show the Famine Devil how to strike fear in people's hearts. As a result, Denji had to spring into action to save someone.

But his heroics were short-lived as Yoru's next action was surprising. As Denji held on to a civilian to prevent her from falling, the War Devil shot off the lady's arm and caused her to fall to her death. This was surprising, even for Denji and probably even Fakesaw Man. But this may have set the scene for it is to come next - a battle between Denji and a Horseman.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: A Denji vs Horseman fight might already be on the cards

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 wasted no time in teasing what is likely coming next for Denji - a fight against a Horseman Devil, i.e., Yoru. Her blowing off the civilian's arm when Denji asked her for help was unpleasantly startling. As seen in every case, something like thrilled Yoru to the bone, causing her to laugh histerically. But this wasn't at all funny for Denji.

Instead, he called her out on being a Devil through and through. Such an acknowledgement is serious, considering the manga's recent developments. This includes Yoru's Makima-esque deal to Denji, the outburst by Asa about Yoru's "terrible plans for mankind", Asa's revelation about looking at the fun things in life and then Yoru taking over to once more cause havoc in town.

Needless to mention, there has been a subtle tension between the protagonist pair ever since the Aging Devil Arc ended. Now, Denji explicitly calling Yoru by name is testament to that and him finally acknowledging the difference - Asa and her counterpart are vastly distinct individuals. It could have been that them sharing the same body made him overlook Yoru's violent nature, but no more.

Yoru and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Again, the War Devil doing what she did in Chainsaw Man chapter 201 might have served as a catalyst for a potential showdown. In other words, as Denji's words put forth, he recognizes Yoru for the monster (or Devil) that she is, which Asa is not. Again, it is possible that after briefly speaking to Asa, Denji may have also realized their vastly goals - Asa craves to be away from the chaos while Yoru revels in it.

Betrayal, by this point, is nothing surprising to Denji given his experiences in Part I of the story. It seems to mirrors Denji’s past trauma from being manipulated and betrayed by Makima. Now, he is in a similar predicament with someone who seemingly offered companionship, but herself is cruel and destructive. Yoru didn't just kill civilian, she broke the fragile connection Denji was trying to build with Asa.

Through this, Fujimoto may also be hinting at the boy’s inner conflict - a craving for normalcy met with Devils and devastation. As he now concedes to Yoru’s violent nature and his volatile emotions, their alliance might be beyond repair. In fact, from here, an all-out battle is the likeliest outome. But it won't be simple at all, considering Fakesaw Man and Fami's presence at the scene.

Denji words of "but you were a Devil all along" is the unraveling of the fragile balance between Humans and Devils. As the orange-haired is once more at the center of a chaotic storm, a bout against a Horseman seems unavoidable.

Final Thoughts

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, the path ahead goes beyond just physical confrontation - it is an ideological clash moulded by grief, betrayal, and identity. After considerable character development, Denji is now compelled to face the deeper consequences of trust and power in a world fraught with fear. Each chapter in Chainsaw Man peels back the layers of its characters and placs them in complex moral territory.

The terms "saviour" and "monster" are now blurring, not just for Denji, but for all caught in the storm. Another Denji vs Yoru could lead to anything - redemption, ruin, or revelation. However, it cannot be ignored that the stage is set for a redefining reckoning of relationships, alliances, and driving purposes. Denji isn't just battling Devils anymore, but weight of his losses and what he must protect.

