Fujimoto needs to explore this social aspect of Chainsaw Man's world and Devil creation

Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto has established in his hit series that Devils exist because of humanity's fear of certain elements, ranging from things such as tomatoes and sharks to more abstract concepts such as falling, death, and control. In that regard, one variable of this is that these Devils get stronger the more they are feared, which, on paper, should lead to humanity not creating any type of horror fiction.
A lot of people might assume that this is a given to exist, but the world of Chainsaw Man shouldn't have any kind of horror fiction since that could create new Devils and empower some of the existing ones. There is a very good chance that Fujimoto didn't think of that when coming up with the story of Denji and company, but it is a factor that could play a role when considering the lore of the manga.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.
Explaining how horror media would empower the Devils in Chainsaw Man
Author Tatsuki Fujimoto has established in the series that Devils get stronger the more they are feared, and they exist because of people's said fear of that specific element. This was shown in recent arcs of the manga where Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil, was weakened because of the Church that was created by Barem to worship him, thus turning him into a hero of humanity and leading to fewer people having fear.
In that regard, the existence of horror could and should be explored in the series since there is an argument to be made that the Devils would get a significant boost in power because of this. Furthermore, Fujimoto had Denji go to the movies several times, so the idea of exploring horror films and their consequences on this topic was quite straightforward.
It is even likely that Public Safety could have dealt with this and kept people from releasing horror media, although this is something that the story never explores. It is a significant factor when considering the ramifications of this topic, but the author still has time to add it to the equation.
What could this mean
It is very likely that Tatsuki Fujimoto simply didn't think about this element of the Chainsaw Man manga, or perhaps chose to ignore it because the plot would scale out of hand. There is no denying that it is impossible to know the truth, but behind this, although it does play a role in terms of explaining how the Devils have gotten more powerful throughout the years.
It could be interpreted as the Devils have already benefited from the boost they get from horror films, and that is simply a given in the story. Once again, there is no way to confirm this since no one in Denji's group, Public Safety, or any other character has provided information on the topic, so this should be taken as headcanon.
Final thoughts
The element of horror media in Chainsaw Man is something that Fujimoto should address, especially considering how this fits with Denji's character since he has used metaphors for him through movies. Perhaps this is something that was handled by Public Safety but there is no confirmation of this and is a mere interpretation.
Related articles
- Fujimoto has all but ruined Asa Mitaka's character in Chainsaw Man (& her being sidelined is why)
- Chainsaw Man chapter 202: Fakesaw Man's challenge to Denji teases him as the Fire Devil
- Chainsaw Man Part 1's iconic Makima scene proves Fujimoto always planned the Death Devil
- Chainsaw Man chapter 203: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more