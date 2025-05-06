Chainsaw Man chapter 202: Fakesaw Man's challenge to Denji teases him as the Fire Devil

Following War Devil Yoru and Denji’s apparent disagreement in the previous issue, fans expected to see a fight between them begin in Chainsaw Man chapter 202. Officially released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the installment did see the pair briefly continue their confrontation, but not the degree fans were expecting.
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 also continues the previous issue’s emphasis on Fakesaw Man questioning Denji’s identity, morals, and behaviors as the series’ titular hero. In the process, this also seemingly reveals major information about Fakesaw Man’s true identity, which may further allude to their goals in turn.
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 further illustrates Yoru and Denji's contentious relationship
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 begins immediately where the last issue ended, with Fakesaw Man silently watching as Denji and War Devil Yoru continued their argument. Yoru at first teases Denji, asking him if he’s mad and wants to come at her. Denji clenches his fists and revs his arm chainsaws, but Yoru instead turns to and attacks Fakesaw with a Bang. He’s able to avoid this attack, but Denji immediately follows up and cuts off his left arm, leaving him fully armless.
Fakesaw asks them if they faked their disagreement to throw him off guard and create an opening. Denji responds that this isn’t the case, and that Yoru is simply “just that nuts.” On cue, Yoru says it’s getting cold and that it’s time to head home before launching another Bang at the now seemingly defenseless Fakesaw Man. However, two Fire Devil contractees who’ve been turned into Chainsaw Man zombies jump in front of Fakesaw to protect him from the attack.
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 then sees a large group of Fire Devil contractees gather around Fakesaw Man, who then begins absorbing them into his body. Many of them form new arms for him, interlocking their limbs with each other before their bodies begin to morph into one cohesive limb. Yoru calls this gross, as Fakesaw Man confirms to Denji that cutting down strangers doesn’t pain him at all.
Fakesaw then asks if he can cut down people who’re begging him for help without any remorse. As he says this, the Fire Devil contractees are released from the Chainsaw Man zombie state, regaining their sentience immediately. They all begin panicking as they regain consciousness and realize what has happened to them and their bodies. This creates a cacophony of pleas for help, as the individuals are shown to be fully morphed and joined into Fakesaw’s new arms.
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 sees one of the contractees notice Denji’s presence as the titular hero, showing immediate relief and begging him to save them. He silently stares at Fakesaw briefly before the latter attacks him, which incurs further screams of terror from the contractees who now make up Fakesaw’s arms. The issue ends with Denji dodging the attack, but the still-living people who are now Fakesaw’s arms getting hurt while still begging him for help.
Final thoughts
While chapter 202 appears to be relatively uninformative and uneventful on the surface, there is plenty to implicitly pull from the issue. The most significant information is Fakesaw Man being implied as the true form of the Fire Devil given his apparent control over the Fire Devil contractees. The issue also seemingly suggests that, while their relationship is contentious, Denji and Yoru are unlikely to split up anytime soon.
