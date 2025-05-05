Yoru's latest kill may have reminded Denji of this traumatic Chainsaw Man Part 1 moment

The latest Chainsaw Man installment featured a disturbing conclusion amidst the chaos that newly emerged. If getting attacked by Fakesaw Man wasn't enough, Denji now has to grapple with the fact that everything said and done, Yoru is still a Devil. He may have been overlooking this truth due to his feelings for Asa, but the War Devil's latest antics have offered him a harsh reality check.

Given the way the situation looks to be developing, the manga may be setting up for a Denji vs Horseman fight sooner than expected. However, focusing on the incident itself, Yoru's latest kill may have brought back a painful memory for Denji, i.e., the death of Power. The Blood Fiend was killed by Makima in a similar manner and it led to the true Chainsaw Man being unleashed.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Denji may have been reminded of a painful past through Yoru's latest act of cruelty

Makima kills power before Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 may have just served as a harsh reminder to Denji in more than ways one. For starters, despite her words and intimate actions, Yoru was still a Devil through and through, a realization Denji was likely suppressing. Next, he can never truly be free while being Chainsaw Man. But most importantly, Yoru killing the civilian may have brought back a painful memory for the boy.

Going back to Part 1, chapter 81 featured a truly disturbing moment for Denji. Following Makima taking Denji back to her apartment, Power showed up at the door to cheer him up. But Makima displayed just how ruthless say was, blowing Power to bits with her signature "Bang". The boy was too stunned to speak, unable to process what happened.

Now, fast-forward to chapter 201, a similar thing has happened once more. The civilian Denji was trying to save had her arm blown off and subsequently fell to her death thanks to Yoru. Instead of heeding what Denji had called out for, she "helped" him by finishing off the person he attempting to save. These two events are similar in more than just how they occurred.

Yoru killing a civilian (Image via Viz Media)

In both cases, Denji was in a depressive state due to the death of a dear one (first Aki and now Nayuta). Next, he was comforted by each of his love interests (Makima taking him to her apartment and Yoru showing him how Devils "play"). Moving on, he received temporary relief but that was taken away by the same love interest soon after (Makima killing Power and Yoru killing the civilian).

To top it off, in both cases, disturbingly so, the two laugh hysterically after doing what they did. Now in the swing of events, it may be odd that Denji does a complete U-turn with Yoru given how many times he has witnessed her do the same recently. Even from a plot perspective, it may feel underwhelming for the protagonist to turn on his love interest for the death of an arbitrary character.

But looking at it from the viewpoint of Yoru's actions reminding Denji of Makima's actions in Part I, it makes perfect sense. It is important to note that Denji hasn't fully gotten over what happened in the past. Even when his traumas have been addressed in Part 2, not once was Makima brought up. This could be a major hint that Fujimoto has something in store with regard to this.

Final Thoughts

Power and Denji (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man chapter 201 reopens some of Denji’s deepest wounds. It seems to draw a haunting parallel between Yoru’s recent actions and the trauma inflicted by Makima in Part 1. As Denji helplessly witnesses another death at the hands of an individual he was drawn to, the emotional weight of Power’s death returns.

Such a development serves as a brutal reminder that, no matter how Human they appear, Devils are dangerous and unpredictable. The narrative expertly reflects past events, hinting that Denji's past may not just be affecting his present, but also influencing his future. By setting these parallels, Fujimoto might be feeding situations for a Denji-Yoru confrontation

This likely includes the unaddressed pain, emotional turmoil and manipulation he endured. Be it another breaking point and the emergence of the Hero of Hell or something else entirely, the past's echoes cannot be ignored.

