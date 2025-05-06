Chainsaw Man chapter 203: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 is set to release on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 12 AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Fakesaw Man seemingly revealed as the Fire Devil via his latest challenge to Denji, fans can expect to learn more of this new enemy in the coming issues.

However, spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 203 are unlikely to be provided given the series' digital publication nature and the problems it creates in estalbishing a regular spoiler process. Thankfully, official sources such as Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website at least provide fans with confirmed release information for the issue. Follow along as this article breaks down that information, speculates on what to expect from the coming installment, and more.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 release date and time

Denji and the Falling Devil will likely have their rematch in Chainsaw Man chapter 203 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. A small number of overseas regions will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 21, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8 AM, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 AM, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 203

Famine Devil Fami should also reappear alongside Falling in Chainsaw Man chapter 202 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. Shonen Jump+ offers full access to Chainsaw Man and dozens of other series, but demands a relatively inexpesnive monthly subscription fee in exchange.

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 began with War Devil Yoru and Denji continuing to bicker with each other over the latter’s reaction to the former’s actions. However, without warning, Yoru suddenly turned to Fakesaw Man and tried to attack him with a Bang. While he dodged her attack, Denji was able to follow up and land a sneak attack through the rubble, cutting off Fakesaw’s last remaining arm as a result.

Fakesaw asked if they faked their argument to create an opening, but Denji instead called Yoru “just that nuts.” She then said it was getting cold and time to head home before trying to attack the now defenseless Fakesaw with another bang. However, two Fire Devil contractees who’d been turned into Chainsaw Man zombies jump in front of the attack. A large crowd of other zombie contractees then gathered around Fakesaw and latched onto his body.

Those who latched onto him began morphing into what became new arms for Fakesaw Man, with their heads still visible. Fakesaw then asked Denji if he could cut down people begging for help without issue, returning the contractees’ sentience as their head chainsaws melted away. They immediately began begging Denji for help. However, the issue ended with Fakesaw attacking Denji, injuring the humans still begging for help in the process.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 203 (speculative)

Given the apparent reveal of Fakesaw Man’s true identity as the Fire Devil, Chainsaw Man chapter 203 should see Denji recognize and comment on this. While Fakesaw is unlikely to respond, this will at least communicate to fans that their interpretation is correct. The two’s fight should then progress with Denji starting to think of a way to save the people Fakesaw is using.

However, he and Yoru should quickly come to an agreement that there’s no way to save them, deciding to sacrifice them likewise. Fakesaw will likely try to grant himself new arms, with Denji and Yoru sacrificing the people making them up once again. The issue should end with Fakesaw realizing how futile this is as the Falling Devil and Famine Devil Fami arrive.

