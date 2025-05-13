Chainsaw Man Part 1's iconic Makima scene proves Fujimoto always planned the Death Devil

Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has established himself as a master of foreshadowing and hiding details in plain sight. When flipping through the manga, a number of references can be found which hinted at future events and/or character introductions. Among them, an iconic scene holds a teaser that the author had planned for the Death Devil well in advance.

Ad

The scene in question about is Makima's first "death". She and her fellow Devil Hunters were attakced by Gun Devil followers, the latter group gunning down Makima and the others in a train. But despite being shot in the head, Makima survived. The intriguing bit comes when the scene pans to Makima, her blood forming oddly on her forehead, which was the detail nearly everyone missed.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man: The Death Devil was always on the cards and Makima's iconic scene hinted at it

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man's aforementiond iconic scene was Makima getting shot in the head at the beginning of the Katana Man Arc. Her death, and many others, was an intricately planned attack on Public Safety. The aggressors assumed that she had passed given the damage dealt. But they were unaware of her Control Devil powers and were repaid for their actions with their deaths in a violent way.

Bu the intriguing bit was when the chapter (22) ended with a close-up of Makima's face. Upon looking closely, the manga depicts the blood on her forehead/bangs form a number - 14. At the time, if noticed, it wouldn't make much sense given the early stages of the story. But now, after 202 chapters and Death's surprising reveal, it looks to be a hint that Fujimoto planned it all along.

Ad

"14" becomes curious or rather a device that foreshadowed Death when the Death Devil (posing as Fami) appeared on the cover of Chainsaw Man volume 14. At the time, readers passed it off as Fami making the cover and a nod to her potentially being important in the ensuing arc(s). While that was true, it can also be viewed as a strong Death Devil hint.

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

To reinforce the idea, "Jushi" in Japanese can mean a few things depending on the Kanji used. However, one of those meanings is the number "14". Upon delving into this further, the same word goes to resemble "ju shi shi", which means Death. This once again looks like a nod to the Death Devil hinted at through a play on words, with "14" being key.

Ad

This could very well have been Fujimoto reverse foreshadowing the Death Devil also being introduced into the story as Fami. After all, among the cast of characters featured in Chainsaw Man, Fami stood as the strangest and most enigmatic addition. Till her big reveal, she was at the center of massive speculation and fans were eager to know who or what exactly she was.

Again, the use of such links may also have be Fujimoto's way of showing that Makima and Death are connected. They would be, given their sisterly status as being two of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. However, Makima did not make it that far into the story to ever meet Fami, but the odds are, if she did, she may have just recognized her sister.

Ad

In Conclusion

Makima (Image via Viz Media)

Tatsuki Fujimoto's careful foreshadowing in Chainsaw Man testifies to his narrative genius. Subtle but significant, the detail of the curiously formed "14" by Makima's blood during her "death" in chapter 22 illustrates his ability to layer symbolism and hidden clues even early on in the story. Initially, the number might have looked like nothing important, but in hindsight, it eerily fits in with the eventual introduction of the Death Devil, who appears on volume 14's cover.

Ad

Moreover, the clever play on Japanese linguistics and numerals and their phonetic aspects further pushes the idea that the mangaka had long intended for a major Death Devil reveal. Such retrospective clues add to the concept that Makima’s brush with death (metaphorically and through her Four Horsemen links) was carefully orchestrated.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More