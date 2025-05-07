Chainsaw Man chapter 202 all but confirms Fakesaw Man's identity (& it's not Barem or Iseumi)

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 was a heavily anticipated release following how the previous chapter ended. The 201st installment featured Asa and Denji facing Fakesaw Man, with the former revealing her true Devillish self to Denji. The boy was too shocked to witness the War Devil kill an innocent civilian whom he was trying to save.

Ad

Now, the newest chapter features how terrifyingly powerful Fakesaw Man really is. Despite Yoru's blasts and Denji slashing through his body, the imposter pulled off something that was as grotesque as it was impressive. To put it briefly, he merged the nearby Chainsaw People with himself, regenerating his limbs in a horrible way. While this was beyond odd, it likely revealed the fake's identity - Fire Devil.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 202: Latest installment validates Fakesaw Man identity

Expand Tweet

Ad

To dive right in, Chainsaw Man chapter 202 may have just revealed Fakesaw Man's identity. This is evident through the imposter's use of the Fire Devil contractees. After getting his arm blown and sliced off, Fakesaw Man absorbs the Chainsaw People to regrow them in distorted way. The key difference is that they return to their normal selves but are trapped to his arms.

This seemed to a twisted way to toy with Chainsaw Man, who now couldn't attack him without hurting the civilians. Now reverting back to the reveal, it seems uncanny for Fakesaw Man to absorb those who have contracted with the Fire Devil. On the one hand, it may be an ability of his, enabling him to do so. But given Tatsuki Fujimoto's writing style, it cannot be that simple.

Ad

Again, a previous hypothesis, that was quite convincing, positions Fakesaw Man as the Fire Devil. It relates to what Yoru told Denji not too long ago - the Fire Devil would make an appearance when Death did. Now that Death has done so, the Fire Devil has no more reason to stay hidden. Moreover, the contractees have become what they always wanted to - Chainsaw Man, but with a dark twist.

Ad

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

As per what the plot presented, the Chainsaw People (who contracted with the Fire Devil) wanted to become the Hero of Hell. Thus, when they assumed their Devil forms, they became chainsaw-wielding and/or flesh-eating monstrocities. Given how the Fire Devil's contract works, they did become him, but not quite. Now, with the battle up to a boiling point, their desire was fulfilled.

Ad

The contractees found themselves absorbed and becoming Chainsaw Man, but with a dark twist. One of the people absorbed was glad to see Denji in front of him and was calling out for him to help. This is another instance of how much they loved the character and even wanted to be him (previously). Hence it can be stated that they received what they wanted, but not without consequence.

Lastly, it would be plausible for the Fire Devil to be Fakesaw Man. After all, Pochita does seem to be the most powerful. To match, the Fire Devil likely has the power of numerous contracts to go toe-to-toe with him. Since its power grows the more it contracts and the Hero of Hell was so famous, the set-up was perfect for the Fire Devil to grow stronger while the lack of fear of Pochita weakened him (possibly).

Ad

Final Thoughts

Denji in Hybrid Form in Chainsaw Man chapter 202 (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man chapter 202 nudges the story into thrilling new territory, hazing the lines between theory and revelation. Fakesaw Man's grotesque recovery through the absorption of the Chainsaw People underscores his terrifying power whilst potentially confirming his identity as the Fire Devil. The chapter expertly weaves together long-hinted foreshadowing into a chilling payoff.

Ad

By materializing their twisted desires to become the Hero of Hell, the narrative stresses on the cost of obsession and the series' intricacies with the nature of contracts. The identity reveals seem convincing and the pieces are falling into place with ominous clarity. With Death now present, the Fire Devil’s rise after Chainsaw Man chapter 202 seems inevitable.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More