Yoshida's unique powers in Chainsaw Man may be due to this Devil contract rule

Chainsaw Man has made it very clear that humans can establish contracts with Devils, and there have been some instances where the former have broken the agreement, leading to situations such as Pochita consuming Denji to turn into the Hero of Hell. However, there hasn't been an instance of the Devils breaking a contract, but one possibility could be Hirofumi Yoshida and his abilities.

In part two of Chainsaw Man, author Tatsuki Fujimoto shows Yoshida using several Octopus Devil powers without any clear drawbacks. This suggests he might have tricked the Devil into a one-sided contract, which would match his clever personality.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining how Yoshida might have manipulated his Devil to break the contract in Chainsaw Man

Yoshida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Author Tatsuki Fujimoto established early on in the series that humans and Devils can make contracts so the former can get access to their abilities and summon them while the latter gets something specific in return. As mentioned earlier, it has been shown what happens when a human breaks a contract, there are examples such as Pochita devouring Denji and turning into his Hero of Hell form.

However, the story has yet to show what happens when a Devil breaks his or her contract, which could have been the case with the Octopus Devil and Hirofumi Yoshida. That is because his powers, as of this writing, haven't shown any meaningful drawbacks, especially during the events of the Aging Devil arc since he took Fumiko Mifune's heart and the contract was made with him, not the Octopus.

Throughout the story, Yoshida is depicted as someone who is quite smart and capable of analyzing the people around him, especially when it comes to dealing with someone like Denji. Therefore, it wouldn't be out of the realm of imagination that he managed to trick the Devil to break the contract, thus giving a rather limitless approach to his abilities.

What could this mean for the character of Yoshida

Pochita's Hero of Hell form is an example of what happens when a human breaks a contract (Image via Shueisha).

It is difficult to predict, as of yet, what is going to happen with Yoshida in Chainsaw Man, but he has been positioned as one of the few allies that Denji has left in the story. Asa Mitaka is difficult to rely on since Yoru, the War Devil, is controlling her body, and the protagonist doesn't have anyone else left, which means that the Public Safety worker could be someone who could help him.

It is clear that the Death Devil has been manipulating the people around her, and this could be Yoshida's decision to help Denji, although that seems very straightforward in Fujimoto's writing style. Therefore, there is a chance that he is saving the twist of his contract for a very specific situation, which could be pivotal in the story moving forward.

Final thoughts

Yoshida having manipulated the Octopus Devil into breaking their contract would be a very interesting twist to see in Chainsaw Man and could also set up another variable in the world of the series. However, as it tends to happen with theories, fans would have to take this with a grain of salt.

