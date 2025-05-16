Fujimoto has all but ruined Asa Mitaka's character in Chainsaw Man (& her being sidelined is why)

Chainsaw Man Part 2's popularity and overall influence have been a topic of heated debate ever since its announcement in 2022. While the absence of Denji amidst the introduction of Asa and Yoru, the new main protagonists, ended up dividing the fandom into distinct parts, both of the new protagonists ended up becoming fan favourites throughout the latter chapters.

While Asa Mitaka became the main poster child for the series' Part 2, the last 70 chapters have managed to completely sideline her character. Her sparse appearances are commentaries on her helplessness. While the situation serves as Asa's undoing, it should be noted that similar formats have already been planned and executed via Fujimoto in the past. Given Fujimoto's usual tendencies, Asa being completely sidelined may be a setup for her eventual return to grace.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series and reflects the author's opinions.

Chainsaw Man: Asa and Yoru's contrasting trajectories

Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Asa Mitaka and the War Devil, currently known as Yoru, were first introduced in chapter 98, the first official chapter of Part 2. Although received with mixed reactions, the chapter swiftly establishes both of the protagonists and their contrasting demeanors. While Asa Mitaka embodied a meek, insecure, mundane, and angsty personality borne out of trauma and her inability to cope properly, Yoru embodied a more confident, ruthless, and wild personality.

While Asa's character growth into a more level-headed and somewhat confident person makes her one of the more popular characters in the series, Yoru's reputation takes a hit due to her inability to live up to the moniker of the "War Devil."

Pochita as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

It must be noted that much of Asa and Yoru's actions were driven by Asa, who continued to gain confidence and presence along with agency despite being a host to one of the most malevolent devils in existence. Yoru's character, in turn, has gained attention since chapter 167, where she managed to assault Denji and essentially began her transition into the unhinged manipulator role that Makima originally occupied.

Yoru's eventual sacrifice of her children, namely the Gun and Tank Devils, to defeat Pochita, marked her most prominent moment within the series. Unfortunately, this fight also marked the beginning of Asa's downfall, mainly depicted by her being unable to stop her acts of mass destruction.

These events simply continued with Yoru maintaining her possession over Asa's body. This nearly stripped away all the confidence, composure, and agency Asa had managed to gain throughout the chapters.

While Asa's fading presence in the recent chapters might come off as Fujimoto sidelining her character in favour of Yoru and Denji, the entire sequence of events may be intended to break down Asa to her lowest point.

Given that Fujimoto has already adapted such a format towards the final parts of Chainsaw Man part 1, it can be assumed that Fujimoto might completely wear down Asa's current personality along with her remaining insecurities. This would essentially switch the dynamic between Asa's usually insecure self in contrast to Yoru's pompous self.

Final Thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 will be released on May 20, 2025, and continue the actual fight between Denji and the demon masquerading as the fake Chainsaw Man. Given that Yoru's minor cracks have already started to show in Denji and Yoru's relationship, it is possible that the emergence of Asa's psyche reemerges amidst the chaos.

