Chainsaw Man chapter 167 proves Denji and Asa's relationship is not a fairytale but an epic disaster

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 167, manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto gave fans a story development that no one wished to witness. Following the series' Reze Arc, fans wished for Denji to have a relationship with the Bomb Girl. Unfortunately, that development never came to fruition.

Instead, the manga introduces fans to the series' second protagonist, Asa Mitaka, who soon after becomes the living host to the War Devil, Yoru. Given that both Asa and Denji have similar circumstances, fans wish for the two characters to have a fairytale relationship. This even seems possible after the manga shows Asa displaying some affinity for Denji. Unfortunately, all this turns into a disaster in chapter 167.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Trending

What happened between Denji and Asa in Chainsaw Man chapter 167?

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man manga has recently been spiraling around Denji's carnal urges. Given that Denji was depressed, Katana Man suggested that they should take him to a brothel. Surprisingly, Denji approved the suggestion. But soon after, he became depressed over his decision-making based on his carnal urges, especially because he was focusing on them rather than looking for his adoptive sister Nayuta.

Seeing this, War Devil Yoru decided to help Denji eliminate his carnal urges. As Yoru proceeded to do so, she remembered that she had kissed Denji in the past. This was followed by Yoru kissing Denji for a prolonged period. Essentially, War Devil Yoru engaged Denji and Asa in a level of physical intimacy that neither had consented to. Right after, she switched the body's control to Asa, leaving both Denji and Asa to deal with the traumatic aftermath.

Denji and Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With such developments, it had become clear that Denji and Asa Mitaka's possible relationship would never be a fairytale romance. In fact, it was a ticking time bomb disaster from the very beginning. However, it was only after chapter 167 that it was made evident.

Fans should also remember that Denji and Asa are still in high school, meaning that this event could haunt them in the future and affect their relationships.

How old is Asa in Chainsaw Man?

Asa Mitaka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the Chainsaw Man manga has yet to reveal Asa Mitaka's age, it can be deduced that she must be 16 or 17 years old. As most anime fans would know, high school students in Japan are generally between 16 and 18 years old, depending on their birthdays. Hence, one can deduce Asa to be aged somewhere in that range.

The only defining factor remaining would be the year of high school Asa Mitaka was in. She is not a third-year student, leaving fans with one less possibility. This is because Yoshida was shown addressing Fami as his senior "senpai." However, he is not shown addressing Asa similarly.

Asa and Yoshida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This means that Hirofumi Yoshida was either in the same year as Asa or a year older. With that in mind, he could either be a first-year or second-year student. Thus, Asa, who might either be younger or the same age as Yoshida, could be 16 or 17 years old.

Related Links: