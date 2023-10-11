Chainsaw Man fans realize Yoshida was an ally to Denji all along

One of the biggest questions surrounding the second part of Chainsaw Man since it first began releasing has revolved around none other than fan-favorite character Hirofumi Yoshida. The reason for such attention being devoted to him stems from the difficulty fans have had in reading him and deciphering what his intentions and goals are.

With the eventual reveal that he was now working for Public Safety, many Chainsaw Man fans simply assumed that he was motivated by a desire to perform well in his job. This also explained his apparent opposition to and desire to control Denji and his actions, doing so in a way that provided a generally satisfactory explanation.

However, with the release of the latest Chainsaw Man chapter, fans are now starting to view Yoshida’s actions in a new light considering his role in the Chainsaw Man Church raid. Combined with Public Safety confirming their knowledge of Asa Mitaka’s true identity as the War Devil Yoru’s Hybrid host, fans are questioning where Yoshida’s true allegiances may lie.

Chainsaw Man fans ready to declare Yoshida as Denji’s biggest ally following series’ latest events

Why Yoshida is Denji’s ally, explained

In addition to the aforementioned reveal of Public Safety’s knowledge of Asa, fans also learned that the organization had hoped Asa would turn Denji into a weapon before this point. While a specific reason for this desire hasn’t been given yet, Chainsaw Man fans assume that Public Safety wants a weapon with which they can permanently kill Devils.

Likewise, fans are beginning to theorize that Yoshida knew of this plan for Denji all along, as well as who Asa truly was. With these points in mind, fans are convinced that Yoshida has been tirelessly working to intercept multiple threats to Denji’s personal “peace.” Moments such as telling Asa to stay away from Denji and reminding Denji of his responsibility to Nayuta serve as key pieces of evidence for this.

Chainsaw Man fans also point out that Yoshida’s other words and actions, such as suggesting they skip school, show that he wants to protect Denji without alerting him to the true threats. This is also why he lost his composure when Denji wouldn’t comply with his demands, as well as why he seems to be constantly nearby and able to appear at the drop of a hat.

The fact that Yoshida was specifically dispatched to dispose of Asa and the War Devil further suggests this. Regardless of the in-universe reasons for this, fans are asserting that author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is saying that Yoshida is indeed Denji’s true ally in part 2. While Asa and Yoru have recently changed their goals to spare Denji specifically, Public Safety is likely unaware of this key distinction.

In turn, this would further solidify Yoshida’s role as Denji’s protector and almost guardian. Furthermore, fans have also been theorizing that Kishibe would return to the series soon since Denji seemingly had no allies to speak of up to this point. It’s entirely possible that Yoshida’s protection of Denji throughout Chainsaw Man’s second part is due to Yoshida answering directly to Kishibe within the Public Safety hierarchy.

In any case, it’s clear that Yoshida’s true motives and objectives have yet to be concretely nailed down. That being said, the latest installment in the series seemingly suggests that Yoshida has actually been a key ally to and wanted to protect Denji all along.

