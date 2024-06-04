Fujimoto in trouble with Chainsaw Man fans after chapter 167

Following the release of the latest Chainsaw Man chapter on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, fans were incredibly shocked to see the interaction between Denji and War Devil Yoru within. While not too far out of line from what fans were expecting in terms of subject matter, it’s the intensity with which author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto wrote this scene which has fans uncomfortable.

While some are taking issue with this approach from Fujimoto specifically in chapter 167, other fans are instead focusing on the impact this will have on dual protagonists Denji and Asa Mitaka. The event which occurs in the issue is set to be a very traumatizing one for both, hence Chainsaw Man fans’ extreme immediate reactions to these latest events.

In any case, however, it’s clear that a vast majority of, if not the entirety of the series’ fanbase, feels similarly regarding these recent developments for the Chainsaw Man manga series. While many are still sharing positive notes about the chapter even in these critiques or questionings of Fujimoto, it’s nevertheless clear that fans have a bone to pick with the mangaka.

Chainsaw Man chapter 167’s character regression and forced inclusion of trauma has fans in arms

One of the biggest reasons why Chainsaw Man fans are so upset with Fujimoto is for what this chapter does to Denji and Asa Mitaka’s characters and character developments. Essentially, War Devil Yoru gets the two engaged in a level of physical intimacy which neither consents to before switching control of her body with Asa.

By forcing the pair into a situation neither agreed to or wanted (as far as fans currently know) and is then leaving them to deal with the traumatic aftermath, Yoru is forcing their characters to regress. This is especially troubling following Asa coming to terms with her feelings for Denji upon discovering him as the titular hero, which had been set up in recent issues since his reawakening.

Meanwhile, Denji was already feeling guilt over prioritizing his own carnal desires above rescuing his adoptive sister, Control Devil Nayuta. By having his carnal desires fulfilled, it could create a self-eating-snake-like cycle of self-loathing over his actions, in turn forcing him to repeat these actions to feel happy and so on. This would potentially lead Denji to his lowest mental and emotional point yet in Chainsaw Man’s second part.

Fan reaction

Likewise, fans are responding to these latest manga developments with such a focus in mind. Many are chiefly taking issue with the ramifications this will have on Denji’s mental state:

“istg denji needs a good therapist and a long a** vacation this boys been through too much,” stated one fan.

“denji your mangaka is a sick man with sick thoughts…” parodied another in a reference to Kendrick Lamar’s Meet the Grahams diss track.

One fan even expressed their desire to simply reject the issue’s events, claiming “#CSM167 WAS JUST DENJI’S IMAGINATION.”

As mentioned above, others are also taking aim at Fujimoto, clearly taking grievance with the direction in which the author is taking his manga:

“FUJIMOTO WHEN I SEE YOU DAWG I SWEAR ON MY LIFE IT’S ON SIGHT,” shouted one netizen.

“how I felt reading this entire chapter…. Fujimoto u will be dealt with [crying emoji],” claimed one fan in a caption to an attached video meme.

“FUJIMOTO WHAT ARE YOU DOING,” questioned a third.

As aforementioned, some are also sharing their praise of the issue:

“Man I think I’m the only one who liked the new csm chapter I really digged how ugly and awkward it was and I’m sure it’ll lead to great character moments in the future #csm167,” posted one X user.

“i liked CSM this week but this is totally a “are you with me or not” chapter and i don’t think a lot of people will be on board with it and what’s to come,” shared another.

In any case, it’s clear that this latest issue of the series is incredibly divisive for a number of reasons. While much of this stems from the impact it has to Denji and Asa, it’s the issue’s graphicness and the way in which Fujimoto portrays these events which is also divisive. While this was likely done intentionally by Fujimoto in order to elicit strong reactions from readers, it’s nevertheless something which many diehard fans are taking issue with.

