Chainsaw Man chapter 167: Yoru acts on her promise to Denji as memories blocked by Nayuta resurface

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 finally revealed what would happen following War Devil Yoru’s promise to Denji regarding a significant act of body mutilation. The issue was officially released via various Shueisha platforms on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, bringing with it this exciting reveal of what was next for the series.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 167 instead went in a completely different direction, leading to a truly unpredictable path considering how large a departure it is from author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s modus operandi. In turn, this issue is one which seems set to divide fans in a major way, the start of which has already begun on social media.

Disclaimer: Chainsaw Man chapter 167 contains extremely graphic content, readers’ discretion is requested. This article contains spoilers from the series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 sees Denji and Yoru finish what they started on their first date

Chainsaw Man chapter 167: True love’s kiss…?

Chainsaw Man chapter 167, titled “Super Smooch,” begins with War Devil Yoru looking for a tool to use for the purposes of delivering on her promise to Denji. She finds a knife on the ground after some searching, and orders Denji to undress so she can deliver on her promise. Denji looks at her very confusedly at first before reconfirming her intent.

In response, Yoru asks him if he wants to be freed from his carnal desires, telling him to quit stalling and remove his clothes immediately. Denji continues to question and reconfirm what exactly Yoru is asking, clearly not fully committed to this idea despite it technically being his own. He even seems to be confused on what is going on, at first asking Yoru if she wants to “see” the body part in question before remembering why he’s in this alley with her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 sees Yoru get angry and demand that Denji take his clothes off, but he says he’s changed his mind before batting the knife out of her hand. The two are both shocked by this before Yoru begins reaching for Denji’s body, getting close to him and saying she doesn’t care about nor has any interest in his foolish feelings.

She states that all she cares about is fighting Chainsaw Man for real, emphasizing her desire by asking Denji if crushing another body part will get him “in the mood” for fighting. The two stare at each other briefly before an image of them kissing flashes in Yoru’s mind, leaving her shocked. She verbalizes her confusion before reaffirming to Denji that they have indeed kissed before.

He’s confused despite clearly knowing what she’s talking about, likely due to questioning why Control Devil Nayuta’s abilities seemingly aren’t working anymore. However, there’s no time to question this, as Chainsaw Man chapter 167 sees Yoru kiss Denji briefly before pulling away immediately after. They both process this, unsure of how to continue. Yoru decides to go back in and the two begin making out once Denji responds in kind.

However, as this continues and the two are close to wrapping up, Asa Mitaka inexplicably switches back into control of her and Yoru’s shared body. As this happens, she pulls away from Denji, and finds herself transfixed with the outcome of the actions Yoru has forced on her without, presumably, any sort of consent whatsoever.

Chainsaw Man chapter 167: In summation

While an incredibly jarring chapter, Chainsaw Man chapter 167 is also something of a necessary step considering Fujimoto’s typical approach to Denji’s character growth and development. Although welcome for its realistic portrayal of how things can always get worse even after they get better, moments like these are certainly tough to sit through knowing how they’ll affect Denji.

Asa Mitaka’s role in this is also incredibly concerning, with her having given no consent whatsoever (as far as fans know) for the way in which Yoru used her body in this issue. While they may “share” a body, it was technically Asa’s to begin with, creating a moral gray area which will undoubtedly lead to an argument between the pair later on. Likewise, the graphicness of this issue’s content has significantly upset many fans, with some deeming it totally unnecessary.

