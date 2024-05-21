Chainsaw Man chapter 166: Denji's desires lead him astray as Yoru makes her move to fight

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 saw Chainsaw Man chapter 166 officially released, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Denji’s moves following being freed from the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. Likewise, the issue also continued Katana Man’s attempts to sway Denji into changing course from going out to eat to visiting a brothel to cheer him up.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 saw the others’ reactions to this suggestion play out, with Asa Mitaka leading the charge against the idea given how unnecessary it is.

However, Denji’s old habits come out to play again, and he makes a choice which eventually causes him to realize just how little he’s changed and how little he has learned.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 reminds Denji just how much growing he has to do

Chainsaw Man chapter 166: A choice made

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 begins with Katana Man expanding on his proposition, saying that he owns a soapland brothel which he can take Denji to.

Asa Mitaka tries to speak for Denji here by saying that it’s the last thing on his mind, asking him to confirm this. However, she finds Denji legitimately deep in thought, trying to convince him by reminding of the need to eat so he can have the energy to look for Nayuta.

Denji then discusses how he hasn’t relieved himself lately, questioning if he feels depressed because of this lack of physical release.

A dumfounded Asa begins yelling at him, saying they’re all worried about and trying to save him. He asserts that it’s the same thing as getting hungry or sleepy, asking Haruka and Nobana for support here which they do not give.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 sees Asa call Denji a shameless pig, questioning whether he truly is worried about Nayuta. Denji asserts he is, trying to explain the importance of taking care of his own needs first but not providing a satisfactory or full answer.

The issue then cuts to a horrified Katana Man standing outside the ruins of his soapland brothel business, prompting Asa to laugh at the turn of events.

However, it then begins raining, prompting Asa to say she doesn’t even care what they eat as long as they go get something right now. A horrified Denji looks at the ruins absentmindedly before collapsing to the ground, questioning why he can’t keep his priorities straight even when horrific things happen to him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 sees Denji call his claims of being Chainsaw Man for the praise and acknowledgement lies, revealing that he just wanted “ladies to be all over” him and the benefits he thinks that would come with.

He bashes his fists on the pavement as he yells at himself for always thinking like this, prompting Nobana Higashiyama to laugh and Denji to lash out at him saying it’s not funny.

Denji continues to curse himself, a certain body part he claims he can’t help but think with, and the state of everything around him as the rain continues.

Bystanders are looking curiously, while Nobana and Haruka hesitantly approach. Famine Devil Fami pays no mind, while Asa watches from a distance. The chapter ends with War Devil Yoru taking over Asa’s body and saying that she will cut off the aforementioned certain body part if Denji really hates it that much.

In summation

While a short and relatively uneventful chapter, Chainsaw Man chapter 166 serves as a necessary turning point for Denji in the current landscape of the series.

By sinking even lower than he previously thought he could given the current situation, it sets Denji up for major development by finally realizing what his true dreams really are.

The issue also does a good job of teasing this, by seeing Denji come to terms with why he truly wants to be the series’ titular hero. By first recognizing the truth of this desire, he can then begin to assess the root cause of it, and why he so desperately wants this kind of intimacy in his life.

That will hopefully result in him and Asa realizing their feelings for another by the part’s end, which seems to be quite a ways away based on the pacing of this week’s issue.

