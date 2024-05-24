Chainsaw Man chapter 166 teases Denji as still not over Makima

Earlier this week, fans saw Chainsaw Man chapter 166 officially released, marking the return of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series. Likewise, this return was particularly noteworthy as fans were anxiously awaiting Denji’s choice between either prioritizing Nayuta’s rescue or fulfilling his own desires in a physical manner.

Unsurprisingly, Chainsaw Man chapter 166 saw Denji choose the latter, which did lead to some key character development for Denji, even if the choice itself was somewhat upsetting to fans. Fans saw Denji go through something of a breakdown both in the process and the aftermath of making this decision, with one key scene standing out.

As Denji contemplates his choice in Chainsaw Man chapter 166, he’s seen touching his face in a very distinct and memorable way for long-term fans of the series. It’s a harrowing scene that seemingly suggests that Denji still isn’t over his abuser Makima, suggested via the actions he makes, which are reminiscent of an interaction with her and the full context of the situation.

Denji’s obsession with intimacy proves Makima’s trauma is still with him in Chainsaw Man chapter 166

Long before Chainsaw Man chapter 166, fans saw Makima introduce Denji to the concept of love and link the concept of love to one of closeness and familiarity. In turn, she parlayed this into arguing that physical intimacy is much more enjoyable when engaged with someone with such a level of rapport. Likewise, she made some distinctive gestures and acts on Denji and made him perform during this scene.

In chapter 166, fans see Denji repeat these gestures as he’s deliberating on whether or not to go through with a trip to the soapland brothel instead of prioritizing his search for Control Devil Nayuta. It’s clear that, at this moment, he’s distressed over the need to choose and is likewise trying to calm himself by returning to actions that make him feel comfortable. He likely reverted to these actions since a trip to the soapland brothel’s purpose is to achieve physical intimacy.

In other words, during a time of distress related to physical intimacy, Chainsaw Man chapter 166 sees Denji return to a time when his previous abuser made him feel comfort and safety in the context of said intimacy. It all but confirms that he’s not over Makima, both as a figure of love and idolization in his life and as a source of trauma from being his abuser.

It’s his reliance on the lessons she taught him about love and intimacy in a moment where he’s vulnerable regarding these topics that truly drives this home. Likewise, his attempt to solve his emotional state with physical intimacy rather than attacking the root of the problem by finding Nayuta is yet another lesson Makima engraved in him. She does this by teaching him to act like a dog, simply doing as he’s told and chasing carnal desires rather than thinking for himself.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 also drives home that Denji is still stuck in this abuser mindset by the reaction he has upon realizing the soapland brothel has been destroyed. Via his breakdown, it becomes clear that Denji doesn’t actually want to keep behaving like this and is merely stuck in a mindset he seemingly can’t break free of.

Combined with his mimicking the gestures and behaviors Makima had taught him earlier, it’s clear her grip on him is still extremely tight. Whether it’s guiding his desires and behavior or merely continuing to be an emotional crutch for him in times when he needs safety and comfort, it’s clear he still isn’t over Makima and what she did to him.

