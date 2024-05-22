Chainsaw Man chapter 167: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 is set to release on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the MANGAPlus website. As Denji reaches a new low forcing him to realize something about himself, fans are anxious to see if War Devil Yoru makes her move and attempts to fight him while he’s at this low point.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 167 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along for the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 167, as well as speculations on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 release date and time

Denji seems set to fight Yoru in Chainsaw Man chapter 166 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, June 54, 2024.

A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, June 5, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 167?

Makima's influence could be affecting Denji heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 167 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 began with Katana Man saying he has his own soapland brothel he could take Denji to, while Asa tried to convince him of how gross this was.

She asserted it was the last thing on Denji’s mind, but he clearly was intrigued. She tried persuading him of the need to eat and get his energy up to look for Nayuta, but Denji begins talking about how he hasn’t satisfied any of his urges as of late.

Likewise, he asserts that he could need this release in order to focus and feel better than he has since waking up. Asa is in disbelief at this, questioning how he can think of such things while she and the others perry about and try to save him.

Asa calls him a shameless pig, prompting Denji to say it’s just something physical like eating or sleeping. He adds it’s better to address this first before going after Nayuta, resulting in them heading to the soapland brothel.

However, it’s destroyed when they get there, with it also raining when they arrive. Denji then has a breakdown in the middle of the street, cursing himself for always being like this and never having his priorities straight.

He also admits that he just wants to be Chainsaw Man for the benefits it will get him with the ladies, cursing himself for always being like this. The issue ends with War Devil Yoru taking over Asa’s body and seemingly preparing to fight him.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 167 (speculative)?

With Denji and Yoru seemingly set to fight in the coming issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 167 will likely see the trademark action the series is known for finally return. However, this skirmish is likely to be brief, with some sort of outside party likely to interfere and stop the pair from killing each other.

At a minimum, though, the brief encounter should give fans an idea as to who currently has the advantage between the two of them were they to fight right now. While one would suspect it’s Denji, the advent of fear of war has likely made Yoru even more powerful than she was previously.

