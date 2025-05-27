Chainsaw Man chapter 204: Denji defeats Fakesaw Man as the Fire Devil debuts

Given the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 204 was expected to see Denji continue fighting Fakesaw Man while War Devil Yoru handled Falling Devil and Famine Devil Fami. Officially released on Tuesday, May 10, 2025, the installment did indeed follow this general sequence of events, and even surpassed fans’ expectations within them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 primarily did so by continuing on from previous plotlines, such as seeing Denji actually make a decision regarding his humanity via fighting Fakesaw Man. The issue also elaborated on the origin of Fakesaw Man’s powers, and even teased their true identity in the issue’s final panels.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 sees the Fire Devil make their first official appearance

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 began immediately where the last issue ended, with Denji and War Devil Yoru crashing to the ground inside of the building Falling Devil was controlling. Yoru commented on the building being in ruins, which meant it didn’t belong to anyone, and thus was now hers. She then reached her hand out and turned it into her “Building Sword,” which caused the massive building to suddenly disappear out of the sky..

It instead turned into a blade with a jagged edge and a design that mimics the face of a skyscraper. While Yoru did prevent massive destruction by turning the building into a weapon, it also left her and Denji falling towards the ground. He was able to make his way over to and catch her before landing on the street below and tumbling to soften the impact. Yoru then stood up and saw the Falling Devil, claiming she was now strong enough to kill her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 saw her rush off to fight Falling likewise, reminding Denji that if he hadn’t beaten Fakesaw Man by the time she returned then she’d do so her way. As she left, Fakesaw approached Denji, who sighed before saying he had no choice. In a final attempt to ensure the safety of those Fakesaw had absorbed, he offered to let Fakesaw live if he set the people in his body free.

Denji defeats Fakesaw Man his way in Chainsaw Man chapter 204 (Image via Shueisha)

Fakesaw Man didn’t respond, instead continuing to approach Denji, who tried warning him that he couldn’t win just by swinging his arms around. Fakesaw ignored this and prepared for another punch, which Denji dodged while reprimanding his enemy for crossing the street on a red light. Denji then attacked by decapitating Fakesaw. However, this didn’t stop his body from moving, which kept attacking Denji likewise.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 saw Denji finish Fakesaw off by bisecting his body vertically down the middle, successfully sparing the humans absorbed in his arms. Likewise, the humans immediately separated from one another after this final attack, and were wholly unharmed. Denji then approached them, commenting how it’s a good thing it worked like in a video game in a reference to his comments from the previous issue.

However, he was also covered in human body parts due to the fact that he cut through the human in Fakesaw’s heart. This caused the humans he saved to run away screaming and calling for an ambulance as the dead person’s body parts slid off of Denji. He noticed this and commented on it being what it was as someone commented on him really being strong. Denji turned to see the Fire Devil, who debuted in her true form for the first time here.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 saw her introduce herself to Denji here, who responded by asking if she wanted to fight him too. She instead said she had a question, pointing to the severed head of Fakesaw Man which had now turned back into its human form. The issue ended with her revealing that she was inside this human this entire time, asking him if he remembered this person’s face in the final panel.

Final thoughts

Whether it's Haruka Iseumi or someone else, Chainsaw Man chapter 204 teases the imminent reveal of the Fire Devil's host (Image via Shueisha)

Without a doubt, Chainsaw Man chapter 204 is one of the most exciting and revelatory issues in recent memory for the series. Fans not only saw the Fire Devil officially debut in her true form, but also tease the identity of her human host. Likewise, fans can expect the upcoming installment to focus primarily on revealing her host, her true goals, and more.

