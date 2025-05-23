Yoru's offer to Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 203 has a dark hidden meaning

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 recently came out and featured Denji fighting with Fakesaw Man and the Falling Devil, where the protagonist was overwhelmed for various reasons. One of the most prominent is Fakesaw Man absorbing people and Denji struggling to hurt those innocent civilians, which results in Yoru, the War Devil, offering her assistance.

However, some fans have theorized what she meant by offering Denji "a hand" in Chainsaw Man chapter 203. Some theorize that she simply meant helping him to defeat Fakesaw Man.

While this may be the most obvious and logical interpretation, there is also a chance that Yoru intended to murder the innocent civilians so the protagonist wouldn't have an issue defeating his enemy.

Explaining why Yoru meant to Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 203

Yoru and Asa Mitaka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

As previously stated, Chainsaw Man chapter 203 had Denji struggling against Fakesaw Man because he didn't want to harm the innocent civilians absorbed by the latter, resulting in a moral dilemma for the protagonist. That's when Yoru stepped in, with the War Devil offering "a hand" in this fight, which could have multiple interpretations.

The most straightforward interpretation is that she intends to help Denji defeat Fakesaw Man and the Falling Devil, which aligns with the fact that Yoru has taken a liking to him. However, most readers understand by now that nothing is ever so simple with the War Devil, and author Tatsuki Fujimoto made it quite clear in the most recent arcs, to the point she fought Pochita's Hero of Hell form purely out of a selfish desire to please her ego.

Another interpretation of this moment in Chainsaw Man chapter 203, a much darker one, is that she plans to murder the innocent civilians attached to Fakesaw Man's body so Denji wouldn't have any conflict in defeating the monster. It is easy to envision this situation playing out and could lead to the protagonist having an inner conflict regarding the outcome of this confrontation.

The dynamic between Denji and Yoru

Asa Mitaka and Denji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Another interesting element of Chainsaw Man chapter 203 is that it continues to reveal more of Yoru and Denji's relationship, which many fans tend to extrapolate into an Asa Mitaka and Denji dynamic. Granted, Yoru is in Asa's body, but the former is the one Fujimoto has given a lot more interactions with the protagonist, including the now-infamous scene in the alley in chapter 167.

As the second part progresses, Yoru becomes increasingly prominent in connecting with Denji, while Asa is left on the back burner. This could be intentional on Fujimoto's part or simply a new direction he decided to take with this plot point. Be that as it may, this has become the main romantic dynamic for the protagonist in the story and arguably the main plot when it comes to the latter's ambitions, which could be pivotal in the conclusion of the story.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 gave Yoru and Denji another moment together, which could have some dark ramifications in the coming installments. Furthermore, this could also prove to have negative consequences on their relationship if the War Devil decides to murder the innocent civilians who were absorbed by Fakesaw Man.

