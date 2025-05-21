Chainsaw Man chapter 204: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 is set to release on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12 AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the Falling Devil and Famine Devil Fami having appeared at Denji and Fakesaw Man’s battlefield, a free for all will likely begin in the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 204 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue thanks to official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 204, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 release date and time

The aftermath of the Falling Devil's attack will likely be Chainsaw Man chapter 204's opening focus (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 28, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chapter 204 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8 AM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 AM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 204

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 will likely see Yoru's helping hand for Denji push him to further abandon his humanity (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 began with Denji continuing to dodge Fakesaw Man’s attacks, but at the expense of the humans making up his new arms being injured. The humans began crying out in pain and asked Denji to save them, with one of the heads suggesting he attack Fakesaw’s heart to possibly kill him and save them. Denji expressed his doubts that this would work, but eventually tried doing so when an opening arose.

However, chapter 203 saw Fakesaw respond by summoning a human head right in front of his heart as Denji was about to attack. This caused Denji to pull back out of not wanting to kill any of the humans, prompting Fakesaw to land a devastating punch squarely on him. The blast sent Denji flying through the wall of a nearby building. War Devil Yoru then went to Denji, telling him he couldn’t win if he felt sorry for the humans now trapped within Fakesaw.

Denji paused before responding that if he killed them, there’d be fewer people who like him. Yoru countered that even if he saved them, he’d soon be forgotten, pointing to Asa’s fifteen minutes of fame as an example. She then offered to give Denji a hand, which he didn’t respond to as the building started shaking. The issue ended by revealing Falling Devil had arrived and was using her powers to throw the building at a crowd of people, including Famine Devil Fami.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 204 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 should begin with Falling Devil’s attack actually landing, revealing the scope of the destruction and statuses of Fami, Yoru, Denji, and Fakesaw Man. The lattermost will likely be seen watching from afar, waiting for Denji to return to their fight as Fami and Falling reunite.

Focus should then shift to Yoru and Denji, with chapter 204 likely seeing him accept her offer of help in finding a way to defeat Fakesaw Man. After a brief conversation between them, the issue will likely end with Denji attacking Fakesaw Man and the humans within him, abandoning the idea of saving them likewise.

