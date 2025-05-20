Chainsaw Man chapter 203: Yoru shows Denji the truth as Falling Devil and Fami appear

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 was expected to continue focusing on Denji’s fight against Fakesaw Man, with War Devil Yoru likely intervening somehow to assist him. Officially released on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the installment did indeed continue their fight, which followed fans’ expectations to a certain degree but had some major deviations.

In the former regard, Chainsaw Man chapter 203 primarily fell in line with fans’ expectations as a result of the continuation of Denji and Fakesaw’s fight, and the tactics used. This was also achieved via Yoru’s intervention in the fight, specifically with her words to Denji which match the apparent mentality she’s had in recent releases.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 sees Yoru remind Denji that his fifteen minutes of fame are fleeting

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 begins immediately where the last issue ended. Fakesaw Man is continuing to attack Denji, who is mainly dodging the attacks, resulting in the humans in Fakesaw’s body getting injured. They all cry out both in pain and begging for Denji to save them, with one of the heads explaining to Denji that his dodges only hurt them more. In response, he asks what else he could possibly do, prompting this person to suggest a plan.

He argues that Denji should aim for his heart in an attempt to kill Fakesaw but spare the humans. Denji argues that minions die when the boss does in a video game, prompting one woman to get upset with him. After saying she’s missing his point, Fakesaw charges at him again, leaving his heart wide open which Denji targets. However, a human head pops out of the heart as he’s about to attack, resulting in him pulling back and Fakesaw attacking him likewise.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 sees Denji get thrown into a nearby building, crashing through the wall in the process. War Devil Yoru then jumps up into the building through the hole, telling Denji that he can’t win if he feels sorry for them. Denji responds that if he kills them, then there’ll be fewer people who love him. He says he doesn’t like that, but Yoru counters that even if he did save them, they’d soon forget him.

She points to Asa Mitaka’s fifteen minutes of fame as an example, offering to give Denji a hand in the fight after making this point. The two silently lock eyes before the building suddenly begins tilting. This is revealed to be the work of the Falling Devil, as the building they’re in is completely floating in the air with debris falling off of it.

Falling Devil then calls out to the humans below, telling them to “be afraid” and “become prime ingredients” likewise as she hurls the building at them. While it doesn’t impact in the chapter it comes quite close to doing so, with a crowd of people squarely in the blast zone. Chainsaw Man chapter 203 ends by revealing that Famine Devil Fami is also in the impact zone, clearly terrified as the building crashes down on her.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 sets up Yoru to push Denji into abandoning his humanity in the coming weeks (Image via Shueisha)

While Chainsaw Man chapter 203 isn’t quite as eventful as fans had hoped it would be, it at least is building up a climactic confrontation with Falling Devil and Fami’s appearances. Likewise, fans can expect the Death Devil to show up soon as well. In turn, this chapter can be interpreted as a sign that the end of the beloved manga series’ second part is drawing near.

