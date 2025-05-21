A Goodbye Eri anime is finally possible thanks to Shueisha's latest campaign

The Goodbye Eri anime has always been in the minds of fans after the success of other Tatsuki Fujimoto properties, such as Chainsaw Man and Look Back, when they were adapted. In that regard, this dream is finally possible thanks to the most recent campaign made by Shueisha, the publishing company, which focuses on adapting one-shot series.

Three Jump+ one-shots are being turned into anime, with studios WIT, Production I.G., and CONTRAIL handling the projects. This makes a Goodbye Eri anime likely, since Fujimoto often publishes on Jump+ and his works are very popular.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining how the Goodbye Eri anime is very likely a reality thanks to Shueisha's one-shot campaign

It was recently announced that Shueisha is going to have three Jump+ one-shots adapted into anime with the likes of studio WIT, CONTRAIL, and Production I.G. as the companies in charge of adapting them. In that regard, most fans have assumed that the Goodbye Eri anime is bound to be a reality soon, which makes a lot of sense given the context of that particular one-shot.

This short manga was penned by author Tatsuki Fujimoto, whose track record with series such as Look Back, Fire Punch, and Chainsaw Man speaks for itself. Moreover, the adaptations of his work have had a very positive reception, especially when it comes to the film version of Look Back, so it makes a lot of sense that fans would want to see a Goodbye Eri anime.

Furthermore, it is one of the most recognized and celebrated one-shots that Jump+ has in its catalog, so it would make a lot of sense to turn it into an anime. There were also rumors of a Goodbye Eri anime back in 2024, so everything seems set in motion for this project to take place in the foreseeable future.

The premise of the series

One of Tatsuki Fujimoto's most popular one-shots (Image via Shueisha).

The manga tells the story of a school boy named Yuta Ito, who is asked by her dying mother to make a movie about her after her inevitable passing. He does and is mostly rejected in school, with a girl named Eri being the only one who enjoys it, thus becoming friends. However, Eri herself becomes terminally ill as well, with the one-shot dealing heavily with the loss of his friend, which affects him even as an adult.

Much like other series written by Tatsuki Fujimoto, this one-shot deals heavily with aspects of human nature, such as loss and how people deal with it. Furthermore, a Goodbye Eri anime would be better suited as a film, much like Look Back, because of its short length, and would have much better pacing and flow as a single product.

Final thoughts

A Goodbye Eri anime is very likely to happen because of Fujimoto's success and popularity as a mangaka and the recent Shueisha campaign when it comes to one-shots. Everything seems to be set in motion for this production to happen, and fans should expect further developments shortly.

