Is Goodbye Eri a one-shot? Chainsaw Man creator's work, explained

Japanese one-shot online manga Goodbye Eri, also known as Sayonara Eri, was written by brilliant mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, best known for his popular manga series Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch.

Goodbye, Eri, which was first published online in April 2022 on the Shonen Jump+ website and then in print in July 2022, explores sensitive topics, including loss, sadness, and the complexity of human emotions.

Fujimoto's writing talent shows through, as it has in his past one-shots like Look Back, allowing readers to reflect on the story's profound issues and mystical components.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein.

Everything you need to know about Goodbye Eri by Tatsuki Fujimoto

The Plot of Goodbye Eri

In the story Goodbye Eri, Yuta Ito, a young and hopeless high school student, is forced to carry out the final desires of his terminally sick mother. He is charged with capturing his mother's dying days after getting a smartphone for his birthday to preserve her memories for future generations. However, Yuta implements a shocking conclusion without considering the effects this choice would have to make the film more interesting after she has died.

The story takes an unexpected turn when Yuta experiences bullying and severe criticism at school as a result of showing the movie at a school fest. Yuta, feeling down over the criticism and thinking about killing himself, meets Eri, a strange girl who tells him how much she loves his film and begs him to make more. Yuta's experience turns out to be life-changing as he discovers a new sense of meaning in his existence.

Happiness returns to Yuta's life following his mother's passing, and he and Eri begin to fall in love as they work on the movie together. Yuta eventually regains his confidence, although he begins to lose his sense of reality and experience paranormal events. Yuta learns that Eri is more weird than she first appears.

Why Tatsuki Fujimoto's Goodbye Eri is a special Shonen story?

I reread "Goodbye, Eri" just now. As much as I joke about Fujimoto, he's genuinely one of my favorite mangaka of all time. Not only does he write with finesse, but his paneling is iconic A few weeks ago I picked up physical copies of "Goodbye, Eri" and "The Summer Hikaru Died"

Goodbye Eri is a terrific one-shot that expertly addresses sadness and the numerous ways people deal with loss. Even though it has slice-of-life elements, the manga avoids the cliched love triangle romance and instead includes a paranormal component.

The mystery's true origin is only briefly hinted at throughout the manga and left up to interpretation, so readers can come to their own conclusions.

This manga breaks from conventional visual storytelling by adopting a shaky movie-like art style. Such style serves as a reminder to readers that real life is rarely orderly and tidy while reflecting the complexity of human emotions. The experience is fascinating and thought-provoking since readers are pushed to investigate their own interpretations as they consider the tale's meaning.

Where to read Goodbye Eri

The VIZ Media website presently hosts the complete Goodbye Eri series.

The one-shot manga allows readers who are still unfamiliar with Fujimoto to understand the creator's storyline and distinctive visual style.

Fans must join up for a VIZ subscription, which costs $1.99 after the first week of free access, to read the one-shot. One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer are just a few of the well-known manga series included in the Shonen Jump digital vault, which has over 15,000 chapters.

The following countries accept VIZ membership:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Ireland

New Zealand

Australia

South Africa

The Philippines

Singapore

India

For any otaku out there, the Goodbye Eri one-shot manga series is a must-read.

