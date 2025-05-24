It doesn't matter where Kishibe is, and Chainsaw Man fans need to stop asking

Chainsaw Man fans have been very eager to see Kishibe back in the story for a long time, although there is no longer any point to that. If anything, writer Tatsuki Fujimoto has structured the narrative of the second part of his manga around Denji, Asa Mitaka, Yoru, and the Death Devil, meaning that Kishibe's return, while probably celebrated by the fans, is not going to make much of a difference.

It is also worth pointing out that, in the second part of the Chainsaw Man manga, Fujimoto has made an effort not to show or rely heavily on characters from the first part. While a good percentage are dead, many of them could be used one way or another, and the mangaka has chosen not to use them, with Kishibe arguably being the best example of that approach.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why Chainsaw Man fans need to accept that Kishibe's return no longer matters

Kishibe as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

A character that really endeared himself to the fandom in the first part was Kishibe, the rugged and experienced Devil Hunter working in Public Safety who taught Denji and Power some tricks regarding how to fight. And while he was part of the group that helped take down Makima by the end of that first part, he hasn't made an appearance thus far in the second one, and fans are going to have to accept he is no longer a relevant player in the story.

Author Tatsuki Fujimoto spent a good percentage of the second part focusing mainly on Denji's inner conflict of wanting to be recognized and his flawed relationship with Asa Mitaka and the War Devil, Yoru. This and the impending apocalypse, which has gotten the Death Devil involved, have been the main focus of the story, and fans are going to have to understand that.

It is also important to point out that fans also initially thought that Nayuta was going to be a major player in the second part and was killed, with her role in the story now feeling like an afterthought. That is a pattern that Fujimoto has displayed with characters who made their debuts in the first part of the manga, and Kishibe is another example of that.

The structure of the second part

Kishibe in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

A major element that a lot of people haven't pointed out in the second part of Chainsaw Man is the fact that Fujimoto has slowly phased out the remaining players from the first one, to the point that only Denji and Pochita continue as a major driving force. But the survivors of the first part do not truly have a major role to play in the second portion of the plot, and that seems to be by design.

It gives Asa and Yoru more time in the spotlight and also introduces new villains, such as the Death Devil, Famine Devil, and Fakesaw Man. So that could be another reason why Fujimoto has decided to keep Kishibe out of the main limelight of the series.

Final thoughts

Kishibe is a fan favorite in the Chainsaw Man community, and that makes a lot of sense, but it is also time to accept that Fujimoto is very unlikely to give him a main role to play in the story. Furthermore, even if he does come back, it is too late in the story for him to make any difference, since the plot has been established with Denji, Asa, Yoru, and the Death Devil as the main focus.

