10 Anime characters like Kishibe from Chainsaw Man

Anime characters like Kishibe captivate fans with their brutal honesty, world-weariness, and unapologetically lethal skillset, and few do it better than Kishibe from Chainsaw Man. As one of the strongest devil hunters in the series, Kishibe brings an unmatched level of grit to the table. He’s a man of few words but immense action, a survivor of countless battles who trains newcomers not with kindness but pain and precision.

Chainsaw Man thrives on characters walking the edge of morality and madness, and Kishibe embodies that balance flawlessly.

To be considered anime characters like Kishibe, these figures must possess a hardened soul shaped by violence, a stoic mentorship style, and a tendency to operate in moral gray areas.

Think Jet Black’s principled toughness from Cowboy Bebop, Levi Ackerman’s tactical brutality in Attack on Titan, or Kureo Mado’s cold efficiency in Tokyo Ghoul. Each character in this list comes from a different anime and embodies the qualities of Kishibe from Chainsaw Man. For fans who crave world-weary warriors with scars both visible and hidden, this is the list to bookmark.

Anime characters like Kishibe: from Kento Nanami’s cool precision to Levi’s ruthless leadership

1) Kureo Mado (Tokyo Ghoul)

Still of Kureo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kureo Mado is one of the most ruthless anime characters, especially in his obsession with hunting ghouls after losing his wife. Seen in early arcs of Tokyo Ghoul, Mado uses brutal tactics and treats ghoul extermination as a personal vendetta. His training of Akira, while cold and emotionally distant, shows a twisted sense of care, akin to how Kishibe breaks down and rebuilds Denji and Power in Chainsaw Man. Both enforce discipline not out of cruelty, but necessity.

2) Kamina (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Still of Kamina (Image via Gainax)

Anime characters like Kishibe often leave a legacy through the strength they instill in others, and Kamina embodies this in Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. His bold leadership pushes Simon to rise beyond self-doubt, and his death in the Dai-Gunzan arc marks a turning point. Kamina and Kishibe share the role of emotionally complex mentors who die (or risk death) not for glory, but to ensure their proteges survive. Beneath Kamina’s fiery bravado is the same self-sacrificing core that defines Kishibe in Chainsaw Man.

3) Jet Black (Cowboy Bebop)

Still of Jet Black (Image via Sunrise)

Jet Black is the archetypal stoic among anime characters like Kishibe, shaped by betrayal and the harshness of law enforcement. In Ganymede Elegy, Jet confronts his past with emotional honesty, showcasing a level of vulnerability beneath his gruff exterior. His mentorship of Spike and Faye reflects Kishibe’s own rough-edged guidance in Chainsaw Man. Jet never sugarcoats reality, and like Kishibe, he lives by experience rather than optimism.

4) Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Still of Scar (Image via Studio Bones)

Scar's evolution across Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood earns him a solid place among anime characters like Kishibe. In the Ishvalan War flashbacks, Scar becomes a vengeance-driven killer, mirroring Kishibe’s grim pragmatism.

As the story progresses, especially during the Promised Day arc, Scar aids the resistance with purpose and maturity. His transition from a symbol of rage to a mentor-like figure matches Kishibe’s own quiet transformation in Chainsaw Man, proving that pain can be a catalyst for justice.

5) Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

Still of Reigen (Image via Studio Bones)

Reigen is perhaps the most subversive entry among anime characters like Kishibe, but he fits perfectly due to his psychological savvy and manipulative mentorship style. During the episode Mob and Reigen, we see Reigen reclaim agency not through power, but through self-awareness and cunningness.

Like Kishibe in Chainsaw Man, Reigen trains someone vastly more powerful (Mob) and manages to shape them through tough love, emotional misdirection, and moments of genuine care.

6) Homura Akemi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Still of Homura (Image via Studio Shaft)

Homura belongs among anime characters like Kishibe because of her hardened resolve, icy demeanor, and tragic past. Repeating timelines to save Madoka leaves her emotionally fractured, but also incredibly capable.

In episodes like The Different Story arc and the Rebellion movie, Homura demonstrates a Kishibe-like obsession with protecting someone by any means necessary, even if it involves lying or manipulating others. Her sacrifices echo Kishibe’s in Chainsaw Man, where the weight of the world quietly rests on his shoulders.

7) Kento Nanami (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Still of Kento (Image via Studio Mappa)

Kento Nanami is one of the most quietly powerful anime characters like Kishibe. With his strict adherence to time, order, and responsibility, Nanami operates with cool-headed professionalism amidst chaos.

In the Mahito fight during the Shibuya Incident arc, Nanami demonstrates his resolve and refusal to let emotion cloud his judgment, much like Kishibe’s calm under pressure in the Chainsaw Man. His mentorship of Yuji Itadori, rooted in practicality and real-world advice, mirrors Kishibe's approach to Denji, no illusions, just hard truths.

8) Hiko Seijuro (Rurouni Kenshin)

Still of Hiko (Image via Studio Gallop)

Few anime characters like Kishibe from Chainsaw Man rival Hiko Seijuro’s commanding presence and blunt mentorship style. In Kenshin’s training arc, Hiko’s sarcastic jabs and brutal training methods force Kenshin to confront his past and accept the weight of his sins. Hiko and Kishibe's love is hidden beneath scorn, and their training is brutal because the world they live in demands nothing less.

9) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Still of Levi (Image via Wit Studio)

Among anime characters like Kishibe, Levi Ackerman is a near-perfect match. Known for his ruthless efficiency in battle and no-nonsense demeanor, Levi consistently displays calm leadership under pressure. In the Female Titan arc, his cold command during the retreat and brutal takedown of enemies mirrors Kishibe’s style in Chainsaw Man. Both are elite warriors who prioritize survival and mission over sentiment.

10) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Still of Kakashi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi’s inclusion among anime characters like Kishibe is unquestionable. His early introduction as a stoic mentor to Team 7 shows a similar dynamic to Kishibe's training of Denji and Power. Especially during the Kakashi Gaiden and Pain’s Assault arcs, Kakashi’s sacrifices, battle tactics, and leadership reflect the same hardened mentor energy that Kishibe brings in Chainsaw Man. He hides pain behind a mask, both literal and emotional.

Final Thoughts

Kishibe from Chainsaw Man is more than just a powerful devil hunter, he’s a symbol of hardened realism in a chaotic world. Fortunately, anime offers a diverse range of anime characters like Kishibe who channel that same energy. From morally gray mentors to emotionally scarred warriors, these ten characters reflect the strength and complexity that make Kishibe such a standout figure in Chainsaw Man.

