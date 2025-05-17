10 Most popular tricksters in anime, ranked

Tricksters in anime are the lifeblood of chaos, the masterminds behind the curtain, and the geniuses who twist every rule to their advantage. These are the characters who defy expectations at every turn, often using deception, charm, and cunning wit to outmaneuver their foes. Whether it’s outsmarting entire governments, playing mind games in high-stakes battles, or disguising their true intentions behind a smirk, tricksters in anime always keep viewers on their toes.

Ad

This list highlights 10 of the most popular and brilliantly devious tricksters in anime, ranked by their cleverness, popularity, and the lasting impression of their iconic deceptions.

Expect to encounter Joseph Joestar’s wild mind games in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kyousuke Hyoubu’s double-agent schemes in Unlimited Psychic Squad, and Kyubey’s emotionally detached manipulation in Puella Magi Madoka Magica. These tricksters don’t just manipulate outcomes, they redefine the rules of their worlds.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

From Lelouch to Hisoka: these tricksters in anime outsmart everyone in their path

10) Kyubey (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Still of Kyubey (Image via Shaft Studio)

When it comes to cold, calculated tricksters in anime, Kyubey takes manipulation to an interstellar scale. This deceptively cute creature entices young girls into making contracts without fully disclosing the horrifying consequences. Throughout the 2011 anime series Puella Magi Madoka Magica and its sequel film Rebellion, Kyubey manipulates time, emotions, and destinies for the sake of universal energy.

Ad

The sheer scale of its deceptions, convincing innocent girls to become magical warriors doomed to despair, cements Kyubey as one of the most unsettling tricksters in anime.

9) Kyousuke Hyoubu (Unlimited Psychic Squad)

Still of Kyousuke (Image via Manglobe)

As the morally complex leader of P.A.N.D.R.A., Kyousuke Hyoubu exemplifies the morally gray tricksters in anime. Despite being labeled a terrorist, Hyoubu’s manipulative brilliance often serves the greater good of protecting espers.

Ad

In the Queen’s Gambit arc, he allows himself to be captured, only to destabilize the enemy from within, turning captors into pawns. With psychic illusions, misdirection, and unmatched strategic foresight, Hyoubu navigates espionage like a grandmaster.

8) Joseph Joestar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Still of Joseph (Image via David Production)

An iconic embodiment of tricksters in anime, Joseph Joestar constantly turns battles into arenas of unpredictable scheming. In Battle Tendency, he frequently distracts and outwits opponents with misdirection and ridiculous antics.

Ad

During his showdown with Wamuu, he feigns panic and incompetence, only to reveal a perfectly rigged chariot race designed to turn Wamuu’s strengths against him. Joseph’s foresight, clever bluffing, and ability to manipulate outcomes make him a fan-favorite master of deception.

7) Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

Still of Reigen (Image via Studio Bones) \

A self-proclaimed psychic with no real powers, Reigen Arataka is one of the most charismatic tricksters in anime. He uses sheer confidence and silver-tongued persuasion to maintain his façade. In the World Domination Arc, Reigen bluffs his way into a psychic war zone, de-escalating threats with smooth-talking and fake bravado.

Ad

Even outside of battle, his scams, like using table salt for exorcisms, showcase his talent for turning the mundane into the mystical through performance alone.

6) Yumeko Jabami (Kakegurui)

Still of Yumeko (Image via Mappa Studio)

Yumeko’s gambling genius and love for psychological warfare cement her place among the deadliest tricksters in anime. She thrives on mind games, often pretending to fall for rigged systems before demolishing them with superior intuition.

Ad

In the ESP Game, she lures her opponent into a false sense of control, only to blindside them with a final bluff that upends the entire gamble. Her thrills come not from victory, but from watching her enemies squirm.

5) Sōsuke Aizen (Bleach)

Still of Sosuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With powers that literally create false realities, Aizen is a supreme manipulator and a central figure among tricksters in anime. His zanpakutō, Kyōka Suigetsu, can completely control an opponent’s senses.

Ad

In the Fake Karakura Town Arc, he reveals he has been orchestrating events from the shadows for years, manipulating even the highest ranks of Soul Society. Calm, calculated, and always ten steps ahead, Aizen redefines the art of strategic betrayal.

4) Karma Akabane (Assassination Classroom)

Still of Karma (Image via Lerche)

Karma's sadistic wit and tactical mind make him a standout among young tricksters in anime. During the Final Exam Battle, he cleverly sets traps for Nagisa, masking his strategy with an air of recklessness.

Ad

His academic pranks and psychological warfare against teachers show that Karma doesn’t need superpowers to control the battlefield; his greatest weapons are timing, intellect, and a devilish grin that always spells trouble.

3) Holo (Spice and Wolf)

Still of Holo (Image via

As the Wise Wolf of Yoitsu, Holo is one of the most sophisticated tricksters in anime, blending wit and charm with economic savvy. Her deep grasp of human behavior allows her to outmaneuver experienced traders with feigned innocence.

Ad

In the Winfiel Festival Arc, she pretends to misunderstand trade deals, drawing out secrets and orchestrating a pricing trap that pits merchants against one another. Holo’s playful exterior conceals a mind sharp enough to exploit greed and ego, earning her a spot among the most beloved tricksters in anime.

2) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

Still of Hisoka (Image via Madhouse)

The chaotic jester of the anime world, Hisoka is a brilliant embodiment of unpredictable tricksters in anime. In the Heavens Arena Arc, he uses Bungee Gum to bait and trap opponents, feigning weakness while secretly planning each step.

Ad

His fight with Kastro shows his mastery of misdirection; he lets Kastro believe his illusion trick is working, only to unravel it mid-fight with surgical precision. Hisoka thrives on psychological warfare, manipulating both friends and foes with eerie glee.

1) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Still of Lelouch (Image via Sunrise)

Lelouch is the definitive master among all tricksters in anime. His use of the Geass power is just one element of a far-reaching strategy rooted in manipulation, foresight, and bold theatrics. In the Black Rebellion, he stages his own death, manipulates Britannia’s military leaders, and initiates uprisings across occupied territories, all while operating as the masked revolutionary Zero.

Ad

The climax of his trickery is the Zero Requiem plan, where he orchestrates his own assassination at the hands of Suzaku to become a global villain and, paradoxically, a savior. Lelouch’s grand illusions and sacrifices prove his mastery as both a tactician and an unforgettable trickster.

Final thoughts

These 10 characters redefine what it means to be clever, calculated, and irresistibly chaotic. They show that tricksters in anime are more than just manipulators; they're the unpredictable engines of the stories they inhabit. Each one reminds us that brilliance often wears a mask and hides a smirk in the world of anime.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More