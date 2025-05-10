Does Momo have feelings for Aizen in Bleach? Explored

With the rising popularity of the Bleach anime series, particularly with the release of its Thousand-Year Blood War arc, fans of the series take a look back at several characters and their interactions as a form of refresher. Among the plethora of characters from the series, two of the most intriguing characters are Momo Hinamori and Sosuke Aizen.

With their several interactions in the series, some fans have started to wonder if Momo has any feelings for Sosuke Aizen, based on their interaction and her momentary antics towards him. This article explores the possibility of Momo's feelings towards Aizen in Bleach and their interactions.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Bleach anime and manga series. This article also contains canonical mentions of violence, gore, and sensitive topics. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Momo and Aizen's interactions in the Bleach series, explored

Momo and Aizen as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Pierrot)

Momo Hinamori is the lieutenant of the 5th division of the Gotei 13, under Sosuke Aizen's command. Upon her first introduction during the Soul Society arc, Momo's character was portrayed as a soft-spoken and kind person who was deeply respectful towards her captain, Sosuke Aizen.

This portrayed a parental student-mentor relationship between them, also showing Momo's blind faith. Further in the arc, Momo receives the news of Aizen's fake death and a forged letter from him. Upon receiving the news, Momo is seemingly distraught and emotionally damaged, highlighting her dependence on Aizen.

Furthermore, Aizen's letter manages to manipulate Momo into converting her sadness into anger and going against her friends, which was Aizen's plan all along.

Near the end of the arc, Aizen reveals himself to be alive in front of Momo, which overwhelms her with emotions, showing how much she deeply cared about Aizen and her deeply rooted feelings towards him.

Aizen stabs Momo and breaks her trust (Image via Pierrot)

However, Aizen shows his true colors and stabs Momo heartlessly, gravely injuring her. Momo's vulnerability towards him and letting her guard down shows how emotionally dependent she was on him.

After the incident, while Momo recovers from her wound, she is severely scarred from Aizen's betrayal and has lost her mental state. Her inability to fully accept the situation also portrays the depth of her feelings for Aizen, the person she blindly trusted.

While Momo slowly and subtly recovers from her trauma, with the help of Hitsugaya, she slowly gets over her emotions for Aizen and goes on to carry out her duties.

The pair's return in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc

In the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Momo and Aizen return to the main series. Momo is more mature than before and has overcome her feelings towards Aizen, who was defeated and imprisoned for his actions against the Seireitei. While she may not be fully healed, she shows that she is moving on from her feelings towards him.

Aizen plays a key but different role in the sequel series, which is completely irrelevant to Momo, both narratively and emotionally. However, the pair has yet to face each other as the series continues to see if anything new sparks between them.

In conclusion

Expand Tweet

While the Bleach series does not explicitly mention any feelings Momo might have towards Aizen, her actions during the earlier days hint towards her emotional dependence and likeness towards him. Based on her interactions with him, there might be a chance she wanted to get romantically involved with him, but the narrative changed the course.

If there is any further interaction between them that might lead to a romantic outcome, that can only be seen by fans who are eagerly anticipating the release of the fourth and final part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War- The Calamity.

