I didn't think Denji was different from Yoru, but the War Devil's words in Chainsaw Man chapter 203 proved it

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 continued the battle between Denji and Fakesaw Man, after the latter put the teen in a tough situation. Having absorbed and made arms of the Fire Devil contractees, the imposter made it difficult for Denji to attack him without harming them. The orange-haired boy himself was taken aback, unable to decide what to do next.

Adding even more chaos to the mix was Yoru, the War Devil. She offered Denji a word of advice that was oddly terrifying. Put simply, she asked him to attack Fakesaw Man regardless of the civilians attached to him. While this was a way to fight back, it wouldn't happen without compromising the contractees safety. At this point, Chainsaw Man chapter 203 proved that Denji was nothing like Yoru.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 proves that Denji and Yoru are not alike

Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 put forth that Denji and Yoru were indeed not alike. The former, despite his torrid experiences and internal conflicts, retained his humanity beneath the exterior of Chainsaw Man. But at the end, Yoru proved once again that she was still a Devil after all. Prior to this, her behavior with Denji did hint at a change of heart, but as it stands, that may have just been a facade.

The incident in question is Yoru egging Denji on to attack Fakesaw Man regardless. She opined that feeling sorry for the civilians attached to the imposter wouldn't allow him to win. In essence, his hesitation was what could cost him dearly if he didn't retailate soon. Her statement is plausible from the viewpoint that Denji is presently only sustaining damage, not dealing it.

But the teenager's answer in Chainsaw Man chapter 203 was what showed a disconnect between the two - he wanted them to live so there would be more people to like him. This was brought about by the civilains' elation and relief to see Chainsaw Man fighting for them. However, as mentioned, it also indicates Denji's attempt at holding on to his humanity. He doesn't want to become a monster.

Denji and Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

In comparison, Yoru's reply to him is very Devil-esque. She tells him that even if he saved them, he'd soon be forgotten, similar to Asa when she was briefly popular. Once again, her facts are not incorrect. But her response is leans more toward recognition, something that Devils thrive on. They grow more powerful as fear of the concept they embody grows. That is how Devils exist and what defines them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 thus reinterated the contrast between the two. Even as Chainsaw Man, Denji cared for human life and wanted to protect it as he yet yearned for genuine connection. Importantly, he wants others to "like" and not "worship/fear" him. This is a deep human craving, fueled by a difficult life thus far. He is emotionally scarred, never experiecing kindness and/or belonging.

This is what connects him to being human. Elsewhere, Yoru’s harsh logic testifies to what it means to be a Devil - cold, utilitarian, and based on self-preservation through fear and dominance. Her reply suggests a reluctance to look past notoriety when it comes to human connection. Thus, a rift has been set here - empathetic Denji vs pragmatic Yoru - and a potential future clash could be on the cards.

Final Thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 does well to deepen the philosophical gap between Denji and Yoru. The chapter doesn't center on the Fakesaw Man fight, but presents before Denji a moral dilemma. His refusal to harm the contractees emphasizes his humanity, edged along by a desire to feel a sense of belonging through public approval and appreciation.

Contrastingly, Yoru’s less caring response puts forth a cold rationale that is indicative of Devil’s instinct - feed on fear and discount emotional nuance. Their vastly different worldviews are exposes through her advice to attack regardless. But Denji responding how he did reveals his want for genuine human connection. Whilst furthering the story, Chainsaw Man chapter 203 sets up a battle of ideas.

One thing is for sure - the tension between Denji and Yoru is too obvious at this stage and could reach a boiling point soon.

