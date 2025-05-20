I thought Denji was the worst anime protagonist, but the Chainsaw Man manga changed my mind

Denji from Chainsaw Man stands as a deeply intriguing character and a protagonist unique in Shonen animanga. Not quite what one would expect, starting out as crude, considerably immature and quite inappropriate. Many would categorize the orange-haired teen as a mix of the worst traits a Shonen hero could have.

But as the story progresses, Denji shows growth and develops beyond his baser instincts. True, he does retain his childish nature and may behave oblivious at times, but he does showcase emotional growth and maturity when situations get serious. Presently, he is facing off against Fakesaw Man, an imposter claiming to be Chainsaw Man whilst dealing with the realization that Yoru is a Devil after all.

Chainsaw Man: Manga shows that Denji is more than what meets the eye

To begin with, Denji does not paint a great introductory picture of himself. Left to bear the burden of debt to the Yakuza left by his late father, the boy hunts Devils and sells his organs to make ends meet. His goals are terribly simple - eat jam and bread for breakfast and have a girlfriend that will love him. A turn of fate allows him contract with Pochita and he becomes Chainsaw Man.

However, that is where his life takes a chaotic turn, i.e., Makima enters the fray. Knowing what he is, she manipulates the boy through and through, getting him to dirty his hands for her while promising physical intimacy in return. He is so taken by her that he even agrees to become a dog for her and serve her every wish. This is until he realizes her true nature and fights back, ultimately killing her.

In essence, Part I does not do much to improve Denji. It instead focuses on the cost of survival in an exploitative and controlling world. There is emptiness in chasing base desires (comfort, physical intimacy, etc.) when deeper emotional needs are ignored. Manipulation and power dynamics are stressed upon through the Denji-Makima relationship. Part 1 is a coming-of-age tale about trauma, desire, and the painful process of learning what it means to truly live.

But Chainsaw Man Part II is where the story dives deep into making Denji a real protagonist. His shallow outer shell is slowly undone through various situations and a painful interior of emotional trauma is revealed. Denji isn't simply immature - he has been deprived of the emotions someone his age should receive. He did not love, care or belonging for the longest time. Each time he did, it was taken away.

Him taking on caring for Nayuta and wrestling between his own identity and Chainsaw Man are symbolic of his growth. Labelling Denji as a poor worst anime protagonist is off the mark - his simplicity hides deep-seated trauma and emotional neglect. His laziness is actually exhaustion from trying to constantly survive. The manga is a tale of identity, loneliness, and the struggle to feel anything real.

Tatsuki Fujimoto has, through Chainsaw Man, subverted the usual Shonen formula when it comes to heroes. Denji isn't a savior sent to relieve the world - he is simply attempting to make ends meet with great odds pit against him. In a genre topped with morally ideal and upright heroes, Denji's quiet resilience stands out. His immaturity marks deep emotional starvation and though he misses the mark quite often, him never giving up adds a human touch.

Final Thoughts

Not one of the worst anime heroes, but Denji is revealed to be quite a complex character under his seemingly simple and naive surface. Him behaving crudely and in an immature fashion aren't poor writing decisions, but purposeful reflections thanks to a life of poverty, neglect, and manipulation. Part I depicts the themes of control and emotional deprivation through Makima.

But Part II is where his character's external layers are peeled off and the boy tussling with grief, identity and responsibility becomes visible. His care for Nayuta and attempts to balance his dual identities as both Denji and Chainsaw Man showcase a developing sense of self-awareness and morality. Not save the world, but survive in it, that is Tatsuki Fujimoto's protagonist.

