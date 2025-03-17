Yoru's plans may be the key to the Death Devil's motivations in Chainsaw Man

The Chainsaw Man manga recently introduced the long-awaited Death Devil. While the jury is still out regarding her motivations, they may be connected to the War Devil, Yoru. This is because Yoru seeks to create endless mayhem and warfare across the land, which contrasts with what Death appears to want to avoid.

Based on her brief appearance in the manga, the Death Devil seems determined to end people's suffering by "saving them" through the act of taking their lives. If this becomes the focus of her character, it suggests she will naturally oppose the War Devil in the series, leading to a confrontation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the series.

Chainsaw Man's Death Devil might want to stop Yoru in the series

Asa Mitaka and Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

While predicting the motivations of the Death Devil is challenging, she has clearly stated her desire to "save" humanity. Given her name, this could imply taking their lives to prevent suffering. This interpretation aligns with the motivations of the War Devil, Yoru, who seeks to perpetuate a cycle of endless conflict and warfare.

If placed in context, the motivations of these two characters are bound to clash, which aligns with what Asa Mitaka told Denji about Yoru's goal being so terrible that she cannot even articulate it. It’s challenging to interpret what Asa meant by this. Still, it stands to reason that Yoru would want to eliminate the War Devil through Pochita, thereby removing the concept of death from humanity.

Therefore, Death's actions in the series so far make sense within the context of Yoru's motivations and her prioritization of both her own preservation and that of humanity. For this Horseman, death is likely the only path to salvation, as they find no meaning in living with suffering, which aligns with the themes in this series.

The Horsemen apocalypse

Makima, Yoru, and Fami as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto has been setting the stage for the impending apocalypse, which is sure to usher in a new Age of Devils. It has been established that the arrival of the Death Devil marks its beginning. While it’s tough to identify all the elements that define this prophecy based on what's been revealed in the series, it appears that the story is approaching its endgame.

In that regard, the biggest conflict right now appears to be the motivations of Death and War, with Denji caught in the middle since he has, thanks to Pochita, the power to erase these concepts from existence. Therefore, much of this confrontation could be defined by his actions. However, he seems quite confused at the moment by his potential relationship with Yoru and what this could signify moving forward.

Final thoughts

The Chainsaw Man manga appears to be approaching its final arc, at least in this second part, and the motivations of the Death Devil will significantly shape the plot. In this light, it seems reasonable that she aims to rescue people from a cycle of endless conflict and warfare.

